How Is the Date of Each Bitcoin Halving Determined?

In creating Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto wanted to simulate the behavior of a commodity such as gold.

To do this, Bitcoin is based on two fundamental properties:

21 million Bitcoins will be put into circulation at the most.

The creation of new Bitcoins is predictively reduced over time

The creation of new Bitcoins is performed at the time of the validation of a block of transactions. A reward is offered to miners who validate this block. This reward corresponds to a certain amount in Bitcoin.

This reward is halved for every 210,000 blocks validated during an automatic event called Halving.

Initially, there were 50 BTCs awarded as a reward to miners.

At the 210,000 block, this reward decreased to 25 BTC.

In the 420,000 block, this reward decreased to 12.5 BTC.

In block 630,000, this reward will decrease to 6.25 BTC. At the current rate, this should happen around May 12, 2020.

In the 840,000 block, the reward will then decrease to 3,125 BTC. And so on and so forth.

In general, this event occurs every 4 years or a little less.

This can be predicted because the average time to add a new block of transactions is 10 minutes on the Bitcoin network.

In order to account for the potential increase in the Hash Rate, or its decrease, in maintaining the predictive side of new Bitcoins production, the difficulty of the Bitcoin Blockchain is readjusted every 2016 blocks, or roughly every two weeks.

Given these elements, it can be expected that the fourth Bitcoin Halving will take place to the beginning of 2024.

