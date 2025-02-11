Everyone in the Bitcoin world is waiting for one thing every day: for Donald Trump or Crypto Czar David Sacks to officially announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve for America. Those who aren't waiting for that are scrutinizing every one of Michael J. Saylor's tweets. Now that he's only talking about returns, profits, or other things related solely to finance, these people are missing the point with Bitcoin.

I'm talking about what Bitcoin does daily for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. And this is whether in emerging countries or even in Western countries. In this article, I'm going to tell you the story of Gloria who lives in Los Angeles, America. You'll see how Bitcoin has changed her life. And I'm not talking here about speculation or weak money profits.