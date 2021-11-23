Hilary Clinton Sees Bitcoin as a Threat to the US Dollar – That’s the Plan Hilary

Former U.S. Secretary of State in the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton has just made a notable media appearance talking about Bitcoin. Here's what the former first lady of the United States had to say during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore:

“Bitcoin is a threat to the dollar and its role as an international reserve currency.”

After hearing this message delivered by Hilary Clinton, my first reaction was this:

“Yes, that’s the plan, Hilary, and for the better.”

Bitcoin is an alternative system that addresses the shortcomings of the current monetary and financial system, at the center of which is the U.S. dollar, so dear to Hilary Clinton. If I write such a sentence when talking about Hilary Clinton, it is because she has never hesitated to defend the hegemony of the American dollar by any means possible.

Hilary Clinton voted for the war in Iraq which had only one goal: to protect the petrodollar

The former senator of the State of New York (from 2001 to 2009) voted in favor of the invasions of Afghanistan, but also of Iraq. The latter country has, as we know it today, absolutely nothing to do with the attacks of September 11, 2001. But a scapegoat was needed to calm American public opinion.