Two days ago, when the price of Bitcoin was still around $39K, I explained that a double bottom pattern seemed to be forming for the price of Bitcoin. Since then, things have accelerated, and the price of Bitcoin has broken through two major resistances, including the $41.5K level. The strong demand for Bitcoin in Russia may well represent the spark that the spot market needed to move into high gear.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is around $44K, and the next resistance to be broken for the Bears to change their tune is at $45.5K. It has already been rejected twice in February 2022, and it will be good to see if Bitcoin has the momentum to break through it in the coming days.

If you are interested in news, you have not been able to escape the propaganda war that the media has been waging for several weeks. I say a propaganda war because we can see that each side tries to impose its vision of things. The war led by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine is odious, but we must try to think for ourselves without letting the media impose their narrative on us.

If you take a step back, you will come to ask yourself the same question I did: why do we go from crisis to crisis, with fewer and fewer moments when everything is going well for the world?