The Bitcoin Miami 2022 Conference has just concluded, and there are plenty of Bullish announcements to take away from this edition. More and more businesses will support Bitcoin as a payment method. The Lightning Network is promoting the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment in everyday life, and everyone is catching on.

Another announcement that got my attention is the partnership between Tesla, Block, and Blockstream to mine Bitcoin from solar power.

Tesla's 3.8 megawatts solar PV array and 12 megawatt-hours Megapack will power the facility. Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back, a British cryptographer and a member of the cypherpunk crew, explained that this is a proof of concept for 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mining at scale.

I'll probably come back to this in detail in a future article.

For now, I'll go back to the price of Bitcoin to give you a bigger picture of what I think you can expect in the coming months. No guarantees as always, just food for your mind.