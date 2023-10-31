If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Warren Buffett is one of the richest men in the world.

This is all the more admirable given that he built his wealth over time from nothing.

His self-confidence, coupled with clear and simple investment principles, has enabled him to become what he is today: one of the greatest investors of all time.

One of the pillars of his success has been his willingness to continually invest in developing his knowledge and skills. Warren Buffett constantly repeats that you are your own best investment.

So you should never hesitate to invest in training courses or books that will help you improve.

To succeed in investing, you need to reduce your ignorance. It's ignorance that makes you lose money because it's ignorance that leads to bad decisions. The more you reduce your ignorance, the more likely you are to make better decisions.

Since better decisions lead to better investments, you have everything to gain by following this key principle constantly highlighted by Warren Buffett.

When he talks about investing in the stock market, Warren Buffett also explains why 90% of market participants will lose money: