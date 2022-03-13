This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Just like me, you must have already seen this infographic that shows the endless fall of the purchasing power of the US dollar. This infographic starts in 1913 when the US Federal Reserve was created. The purchasing power of $100 in 1913 will only represent $3 in 2022, a drop of 97%!

When you read this figure, you'll understand why Bitcoiners keep saying that fiat currencies will eventually all reach zero. Their value keeps decreasing over time due to the flaws in the monetary and financial system. I am using the US dollar as an example here, but the problem is of course the same with all fiat currencies.

As the world's reserve currency, the US dollar serves as a model for all other fiat currencies. It's a model for the worst, unfortunately.

If you haven't yet figured out why Bitcoin exists or discovered the unique characteristics of its system, you may wonder why Bitcoiners seem to hate fiat currencies so much. So I thought it would be interesting to shed some light on this point.

Fiat currencies suffer from a problem that is the original sin of the current monetary and financial system: the ability of central banks to print as much fiat money as they deem necessary. Thus, a minority of people who are not representative of the people can print as much fiat money out of thin air as they deem necessary. This infinite inflation of the U.S. dollar supply has caused your purchasing power in U.S. dollars to drop so much over the years.

A Great Reset of the current system is needed, but no one is willing to change the game. The people in charge of the system have no interest in making a system that has always been unfair fairer. The system is run by a few people who can decide to freeze your assets or prevent you from using the fruits of your labor through arbitrary decisions.

You had another example in 2022 with the Freedom Convoy in Canada. Justin Trudeau's government decided to freeze the bank accounts of peaceful protesters to stop them from protesting. Money being the lifeblood of the war, these protesters were forced to fold. By controlling your money, the powerful control you whether you are aware of it or not.

So the two central problems are clear with fiat currencies: they are censurable and their unlimited supply puts the fruits of your labor at risk from the unjust decisions of a minority of people.

Now you're introduced to Bitcoin. A global P2P payment system whose transactions cannot be censored. A leaderless system that offers the same opportunities to each of its users. Bitcoin has a programmatic monetary policy that no longer depends on the arbitrariness of humans and their natural inclination to corruption. Everything Bitcoin does is written in its source code, and you can verify it all yourself by running your node on the network.

You are a player in a system that is fairer for most people. A system whose supply is limited to 21 million units no matter what. By buying 1 BTC today, you are guaranteed that it will always be worth 1 BTC over 21 million units. Since some people who are not careful enough end up losing access to their Bitcoin's private keys, the only risk you have is that your Bitcoin will become even more valuable since the number of usable BTC can only drop over time.

Second, no one can stop you from using your Bitcoin as you wish as long as you have your Bitcoin's private keys in your possession. Also, no one can come and seize your Bitcoin. Your Bitcoin belongs to you. It is the only thing that is yours in this world.

So you are looking at the solution to a major problem for humanity that can potentially change the world of the future for the better forever, by limiting the number of wars, bringing prosperity to as many people as possible, and helping to fight climate change.

It, therefore, becomes logical that you choose a progressive and inclusive system over a conservative and exclusive one. A system that fosters endless wars and constantly hurts the majority because of a minority. The day you realize all this, and that day will come sooner or later, you too will end up joining the camp of those who hate fiat currencies.

I am well aware that we still need them today to live our daily lives. However, that shouldn't stop you from planning a better future for yourself, your family, and the world at large by choosing the Bitcoin System. Opting for the Bitcoin system clearly means becoming a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what.

Eventually, you will probably end up like me trying to help others see the absolute necessity of Bitcoin for a better world in the future. That's all the happiness I wish you for the future.

