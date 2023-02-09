I frequently explain that once you understand the why of Bitcoin, it becomes obvious that the best way to accumulate Bitcoin is to follow a DCA strategy.

DCA stands for Dollar-Cost-Averaging. The purpose of DCA is to smooth out your purchase prices and avoid hesitation when buying Bitcoin you are going to accumulate. With platforms that allow you to automate the Bitcoin DCA process and send your BTC automatically to your hardware wallet, things quickly become a breeze.

You set a fiat currency purchase amount and a frequency, and then you accumulate BTC without even realizing it.

There's no need for complex strategies or to follow macroeconomic news to take advantage of the Bitcoin revolution in the future. Plus, it saves you the stress of constantly tracking the price of Bitcoin in fiat currency as some people do by mistake.

After all, since Bitcoin favors the long run, why watch the Bitcoin price daily? It makes little sense.