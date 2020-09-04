Here Are the 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Currently Falling Sharply

The beginning of the week that coincided with the beginning of September had ideally started for Bitcoin. On September 1, 2020, the Bitcoin price exceeded $12K in what was another attempt to move in the upper zone to $13K and then to $14K.

Very strong resistance since 2018, the $12K — $12.5K zone once again strongly rejected the Bitcoin price.

While the previous rejection of $12K in mid-August had seen the Bitcoin price remain in the $11K — $12K zone, this new rejection was of greater magnitude as the $11K support did not hold. Bitcoin then dropped below $10.6K.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is $10,273.

Indexed to the Bitcoin price, the cryptocurrency market is also experiencing a very strong correction.

While this significant drop in the Bitcoin price does not call into question anything about the Bitcoin revolution in the medium and long term, it seems increasingly clear that the Bitcoin price could fall even further in the coming days.

Here are the 5 main reasons for this drop, which could become even more pronounced in the coming hours:

1. The correlation of the Bitcoin price with the S&P 500 and more generally the stock market

Correlated asset or uncorrelated asset, that is the question for Bitcoin. A major recurring debate is whether the Bitcoin price is correlated with other assets. It is difficult to answer with an assertion in one direction or the other.

Over short periods, correlations can indeed be found with the S&P 500. Over the long term, it is much less obvious. We can also say that these two markets fell sharply at the same time yesterday, because they responded to common causes, without implying a strong correlation.

In any case, yesterday’s sharp fall in the Bitcoin price corresponded to a fall in the S&P 500.

Logical profit-taking took place yesterday around the shares of the Tech companies. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and of course Tesla were all impacted. If this correction accelerates, it could accelerate the fall in the Bitcoin price in the coming days.

On this subject, we will have to observe the behavior of the Bitcoin price when the Tech bubble that keeps inflating on the stock market finally bursts.

2. Miners who sell some of their Bitcoins

At the end of August 2020, I explained to you that Bitcoin’s miners held more than 1.8 million BTC. This was a level that had not been reached for 2 years. This was a sign of the optimism of the miners about the upward trend of the Bitcoin price for the next few days.

It seems that the new $12K rejection of the Bitcoin price on September 2, 2020, has somewhat changed the situation in the minds of some miners.

Many took advantage of yesterday to sell some of their BTC to take profits. This movement had an obvious impact on the sharp drop in the Bitcoin price.

The activity of the miners concerning their stock of BTC is very observed. Indeed, it often indicates the trend for the coming days. The reassuring side is that Bitcoin’s fundamentals are still at their highest.

3. CME Gap at $9.6K still not filled

Between July 26 and July 28, 2020, the Bitcoin price had soared to break several resistances dating back several months. Bitcoin had moved out of the narrow $9K — $9.4K zone in which it had been locked since the beginning of July to reach the $11K — $11.5K zone.

During this rapid upward movement, a CME Gap had opened at $9.6K.

While there is nothing scientific about CME Gaps, we know from experience that they are completed in more than 95% of cases. This is a matter of psychology as well. And you know very well that psychology is something that strongly impacts investor behavior in a market like Bitcoin.

As soon as the Bitcoin price broke the $11K support, everyone concluded that Bitcoin was on its way to fill the CME Gap at $9.6K.

With the Bitcoin price now at $10.2K, this assumption is even more valid.

4. The rebound of the U.S. dollar against other major world currencies

The weakness of the U.S. dollar has not escaped anyone’s notice for several months. The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy, with interest rates at zero and an unlimited quantitative easing program, has led to great monetary inflation.

More than $3 trillion has been printed in a few months, and the velocity of the M2 Money Stock is at an all-time low. This is a clear indication that the Cantillon Effect is playing at full speed, and that all the money injected into the system remains in the hands of a tiny minority of people: the ultra-rich.

It has also allowed the U.S. government to push the U.S. public debt beyond $26.7 trillion.

All this weakens the U.S. dollar. More and more people have doubts and think that the current situation is unsustainable.

The U.S. Dollar Index, abbreviated to DXY, measures the value of the U.S. dollar against the world’s major currencies: Euro, Japanese yen, Pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc.

The DXY has been in freefall for several months, falling from 102,755 on March 19 to an annual low of 92,144 on August 31, 2020. This represents a drop of -10%.

The weakness of the U.S. dollar has boosted ounce of gold price above $2K at the beginning of August, just as it has boosted the Bitcoin price in recent times.

The DXY has rebounded from its annual low of August 31 to once again approach 93:

This slight increase suggests to some that the U.S. dollar may strengthen in the coming weeks. This renewed strength may have played a role in the sharp drop in the Bitcoin price that we are currently witnessing.

5. Multiplication of rejections in the $12K — $12.5K zone

The world of investment is a special world in which psychology plays an essential role. Bitcoin is a market like any other for many investors. Therefore, it is no exception to this rule.

The multiplication of rejections in the $12K — $12.5K zone may have played a role in the minds of some.

When resistance as strong as the $12K — $12.5K zone is repeatedly rejected, there is a great risk that the lower supports will be broken. This is what happened at $11K and then at $10.6K.

Many seem to have decided to favor the bearish scenario for the coming days with the CME Gap at $9.6K still to be filled. At $10.6K, two technical scenarios stood out: a quick rebound to $11.2K, or a return to a lower level.

It is this second scenario that has taken the upper hand since the Bitcoin price is currently around $10.2K. The probability that the CME Gap at $9.6K will be filled in the next few days is therefore increasing.

Conclusion

The increase in the Bitcoin price to $20K and then to $100K by the end of its upcoming Bull Run in 2021 will not be linear. If you are new to the Bitcoin world, you may be discovering this.

Don’t panic, and take the opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoins. Those who followed this advice in March 2020 when the Bitcoin price was $3.8K did not regret it.

To reach this level of confidence in Bitcoin, you only need to continue to learn more about the economy to understand that Bitcoin is our only alternative for a fairer world regarding money in the future.

