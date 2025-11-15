The verdict is in, brutal and final. The psychological threshold, the symbolic bastion of $100,000, has fallen.

In what appears to be a new hemorrhage across the markets, Bitcoin has plunged, reviving fears of a prolonged crypto winter and testing the conviction of the most seasoned investors. It’s a free fall that has lasted for weeks, a vicious correction erasing billions in market capitalization and sowing panic.

And yet, in the midst of this scarlet chaos, dissenting voices are rising. The prestigious bank JPMorgan, often cautious, is maintaining a target that today seems like pure fantasy: $170,000 is still attainable. This dichotomy between the ambient panic and institutional optimism captures the very essence of Bitcoin. More than any other asset, it is a mirror of our own emotions, a financial Rorschach test where some see disaster, and others, a golden opportunity.

The central question, the one on everyone’s lips, remains the same: should one give in to panic and liquidate their positions, or “stay the course” in the heart of the storm? Self-control, time and again, is the key element.

As the price flirts dangerously with lower levels, a glimmer of technical and fundamental hope emerges. The average cost of production for a BTC, estimated at $94,000, could act as an impassable floor, attracting strategic buyers. And, paradoxically, a technical pattern feared by all, the “death cross,” could well be the unexpected catalyst for a new bullish impulse.

In this in-depth analysis, I will dissect the situation. I will dive into the abyss of market psychology, identify the key levels to watch, and attempt to understand the massive divergence taking place between small holders and the “whales.”

Let’s get started.

The only way to win this game is to refuse to play.