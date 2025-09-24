Hegemony Falters: As China Abandons the Dollar, Bitcoin Emerges as the Unexpected King
The de-dollarization led by China is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a new global chess game. Bitcoin is the chessboard itself.
A financial earthquake of tectonic magnitude is reshaping the global economic landscape. For decades, the US dollar reigned supreme, an undisputed colossus upon which the entirety of planetary trade and finance rested. But the geopolitical tectonic plates are shifting, and the greenback’s hegemony is cracking. At the forefront of this revolution is China, which is orchestrating the abandonment of the dollar with methodical precision, propelling its own currency, the yuan, onto the international stage. And in the shadow of this clash of titans, an unexpected, stateless, and digital actor is positioning itself: Bitcoin. Far from being a mere fantasy, the internationalization of the yuan is a reality whose meteoric growth foreshadows the end of an era.
The Dragon's Gambit: How Trump's Tariff War Reveals Ukraine as the True U.S.-China Battleground.
It is a clash of civilizations, a contest of economic models, and a struggle for the soul of the 21st century.
