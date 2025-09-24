A financial earthquake of tectonic magnitude is reshaping the global economic landscape. For decades, the US dollar reigned supreme, an undisputed colossus upon which the entirety of planetary trade and finance rested. But the geopolitical tectonic plates are shifting, and the greenback’s hegemony is cracking. At the forefront of this revolution is China, which is orchestrating the abandonment of the dollar with methodical precision, propelling its own currency, the yuan, onto the international stage. And in the shadow of this clash of titans, an unexpected, stateless, and digital actor is positioning itself: Bitcoin. Far from being a mere fantasy, the internationalization of the yuan is a reality whose meteoric growth foreshadows the end of an era.

It is a clash of civilizations, a contest of economic models, and a struggle for the soul of the 21st century.