There has always been a mystery in the world of Bitcoin, and this mystery has served the Bitcoin revolution well.

Firstly, by protecting the Bitcoin revolution from possible attacks by governments. After all, without the possibility of attacking Bitcoin's founder, the authorities have always lacked an angle of attack against Bitcoin.

Secondly, the mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto's identity has always helped to attract more users and promote Bitcoin. That's why I've always said Satoshi Nakamoto's identity should remain a mystery forever.

But where there's a mystery, there's an interest on the part of those who want to find out all the secrets.