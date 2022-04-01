Satoshi Nakamoto published the original Bitcoin white paper in October 2008, just a few months after the subprime crisis had broken out. So for many, it was clear that Bitcoin was a response to the 2008 crisis. A crisis born of the flaws in the current monetary and financial system.

Flaws that many people have difficulty perceiving because everything is done in the current educational system to keep you in the dark about money.

The risk would be too great that a popular revolution would break out if everyone understood how the current system works, to use a famous quote from Henry Ford. The reason why the powerful people in the current system are so afraid of you understanding how money works is primarily because they are afraid that you will then seek to find alternatives that are fairer to you.

The 2008 crisis marked a turning point