The date is May 22, 2023. This day is special in the history of Bitcoin as it is known as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Indeed, on May 22, 2010, developer Laszlo Hanyecz made the first payment in Bitcoin history for a real-world product.

On the reference forum bitcointalk.org, he then posted a message saying that he was willing to pay 10,000 BTC for two pizzas: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=137.0

Needless to say, Bitcoin was in its infancy at the time.

In fact, finding a pizza vendor interested in accepting payment in Bitcoin was not an easy task.

After 4 days, Laszlo Hanyecz finally found a seller willing to accept the Bitcoin transaction. That was on May 22, 2010, and he then posted this message on the bitcointalk.org forum:

For the most curious, below is the photo of the pizzas received by Laszlo Hanyecz.

Today, this may seem like fun to you. However, at the time, it was an important milestone for the Bitcoin network. The first Bitcoin purchase had just taken place in the real world: 10,000 BTC for two pizzas.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $26,749. This means that the two pizzas purchased at the time by Laszlo Hanyecz are the most expensive in history at over $267 million.

To celebrate this event, members of the Bitcoin community are eating pizzas on May 22nd with a thought for Laszlo Hanyecz that will forever remain in Bitcoin history.

