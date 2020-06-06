Grayscale Is Massively Accumulating Bitcoin in Advance of the Upcoming Bull Market

The year 2020 was supposed to be a special year for Bitcoin. Indeed, it was to mark its third Halving. An event expected far beyond the Bitcoin community, since the cryptocurrency’s king is now of interest to the world of traditional finance.

The coronavirus pandemic that erupted in March 2020 triggered an economic crisis of a magnitude not seen in decades.

The actions taken by central banks and governments to support their respective economies hit by this crisis have led to the beginning of a great monetary inflation which has increased the interest in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s unique properties make it an extraordinary store of value that cannot be overlooked in the face of such global economic uncertainty.

It is in this context, which is conducive to a greater Bitcoin’s adoption in the coming months, that the third Bitcoin Halving took place on May 11, 2020.

Since this third Halving, the reward for miners has fallen to 6.25 BTC per block mined correctly. At the time of this writing, we are at block height 633,418 on Bitcoin.

This means that 3,418 blocks have been mined since the third Halving of Bitcoin. With a reward of 6.25 BTC, only 21,362.5 new Bitcoins have been issued since that date.

We recently learned that over this period of time, Grayscale investments has managed to purchase over 28,400 Bitcoins. You read that correctly. Grayscale has purchased more than all the new Bitcoins issued since May 11, 2020.

In the latest Coinscrum markets podcast, Ray Sharif-Askary, Director of Investor Relations at Grayscale, has just given more information on what looks like something extremely bullish for Bitcoin in the coming months.

First we learned that 90% of Grayscale’s clients are institutional investors. Of these 90%, 44% are multi-strategy hedge funds, and another significant portion are long/short hedge funds.

In its fund dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Grayscale now manages 3.8 billion dollars. This fund is more than 90% Bitcoin.

Over one year, the money injected into this fund has increased by 1.7 billion dollars.

Investments through this fund have increased from 3.2 million dollars per week in 2019 to nearly 30 million dollars per week in 2020.

This is a spectacular increase which can obviously be explained by the particular context we are going through from an economic point of view. There is total macroeconomic instability, and the monetary stimulus policies that are being implemented are encouraging institutions to seek hedges to protect themselves from the great monetary inflation.

As Paul Tudor Jones explained at the beginning of May 2020, Bitcoin is the fastest horse in the profits race today.

Grayscale’s record purchases of Bitcoin clearly show that more and more Wall Street players are now becoming pragmatic.

While Goldman Sachs has advised its clients not to buy Bitcoin, and Warren Buffett calls Bitcoin “Rat poison squared”, more and more people understand that the Bitcoin revolution will happen, and that there is still time to get on board the Bitcoin train.

Grayscale also explained in this podcast that most purchases are made through 401k and pension plans.

Institutional investors are very confident in Bitcoin for the future, but they prefer to buy without having to manage the security of their Bitcoins themselves.

Ray Sharif-Askary explains it very well:

“At the end of the day, our investors are looking to gain exposure to digital assets in a form that doesn’t make them have to buy and store to custody these assets on themselves,”

— Ray Sharif-Askary

She also added that more than 38% of Grayscale’s clients who own Bitcoin also invest in Altcoins. Ethereum being widely acclaimed.

Not surprisingly, we find here the two most famous cryptocurrencies in the industry.

This massive accumulation of Bitcoin since the beginning of 2020 by Grayscale should question those who do not yet believe in Bitcoin. If a growing number of Wall Street players are getting into Bitcoin, it is clearly not to lose money.

You know as well as I do that institutional investors’ goal is to make more and more money.

If they don’t fundamentally believe in the Bitcoin revolution like we Bitcoiners do, they have to be pragmatic, because their job is to make money.

All this shows that they consider that the next Bitcoin Bull Market will have a very important effect on Bitcoin price.

Recently, I was reading a report from Bloomberg in which it was headlined that Bitcoin should reach its record high of $20K by the end of 2020.

I also think that Bitcoin will reach $20K by the end of the year, but to see Bloomberg say that is even stronger. Indeed, Bloomberg is a respected media and read by all the players in the world of traditional finance.

This will make more and more people wonder about Bitcoin.

In the months to come, Bitcoin’s adoption will increase sharply among both individuals and institutional investors. The macroeconomic context will favor this, with an economic slowdown that seems to be getting stronger and stronger.

With Bitcoin price currently at $9.6K, there is still time to position yourself by buying your first Bitcoins.

It may seem high to you today, but in a few months and years, you will understand that this price was extremely cheap in reality. It’s up to you to decide, and above all to take action so that you don’t have any regrets.