Gradually, Then Suddenly – Which Countries Will Adopt Bitcoin Next After El Salvador?
Paraguay and Panama are probably the most serious candidates for the coming months.
Bitcoin became an official currency in El Salvador on September 7, 2021. Since that day, the eyes of dozens of developing countries have been focused on the country presided over by Nayib Bukele. All these countries are waiting for the first feedback from this full-scale experiment of a Bitcoin standard to adopt the same strategy for their future.
In fac…