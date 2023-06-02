If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The announcement may have gone unnoticed by those who don't follow cryptocurrency news very closely, since the mainstream media didn't mention it to my knowledge.

However, several exchange platforms, led by Binance, are set to withdraw several privacy coins from trading at the end of June 2023 in 4 European markets.

The markets concerned are Spain, France, Italy, and Poland.

It remains to be seen whether other major trading platforms will follow Binance's lead in the weeks and months ahead.

To repeat the e-mail sent by Binance to its customers, it is indeed due to the requirements of the regulators in these countries that these privacy coins will be removed from the exchange platform.