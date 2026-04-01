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In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

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BJ McCurley's avatar
BJ McCurley
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The Fatal Flaw: Address Reuse

This part "If a user spends only a portion of their funds and leaves the rest in the same address, the public key is permanently exposed on the blockchain" requires some nuanced explanation.

Your description is mechanically imprecise. You cannot spend "a portion" of a single UTXO. UTXOs are consumed entirely, and modern HD wallets automatically route the change to a newly generated, secure address.

Your scenario only applies if a user holds multiple distinct UTXOs at a single address. Spending one of those UTXOs exposes the public key to the blockchain, leaving the remaining UTXOs at that address vulnerable.

For this to happen, the user must make two compounding errors: reusing a receiving address in the first place, and then spending from it while leaving other UTXOs behind.

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