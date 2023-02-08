The price of Bitcoin is still around $23K as I write this.

No panic on the horizon (yet) for the less convinced Bitcoiners. But if you're reading this, you're probably not one of those people who are waiting for the price of Bitcoin to reach $50K again before taking action.

Despite your convictions, you have been interested in Bitcoin's price action and you may have read here or there that the price of Bitcoin has just offered us a Golden Cross, while a Death Cross is also in the works.

Let's start by defining what a Golden Cross and a Death Cross are.