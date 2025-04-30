In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
7h

Good morning, Sylvain ~ (actually, Good afternoon to you):

Sylvain, once again your dislike of Trump is getting in the way of your usually accurate portrayal of events. In this recent piece (which otherwise is good), you start off by characterizing the current economic chaos as a result of the "Trump tornado." It's the "Trump tornado" that is causing US 10 Year Treasury Bonds do no longer be considered the safe harbor the rest of the world is used to using as their safe money...

Let's look at the causes of this current situation a bit more clearly, shall we?

1. Weaponizing the US Dollar was a Biden administration decision. A horrible decision but one solely done by Biden and his autopen administration. Biden was likely asleep when this was done, but it is not a stretch to think he thought this was a good idea.

2. Confiscating Russian assets, no matter how much you might dislike Putin and Co, was a Biden administration decision that simply has led to Russia becoming much stronger than they were pre-Ukrainian War and much less dependent on the US. It is also a horrible policy decision that creates the very distrust of the US that you correctly refer to has happening. We were not at war with Russia; so the taking of their assets and thinking that the US could then redistribute them to favored parties like the Ukraine was an outrageous thing to do which you cannot walk back. Once you break another's trust, even one whom you dislike or disagree with, you cannot fix that.

3. Cutting Russia and any other "bad actor" out of the Swift payment system was another Biden administration action. Totally in line with the first two stupid moves that actually isolates the US and not the adversaries that it was meant to hurt.

These three things that you listed in your article under the heading of the "Trump tornado" were not Trump's decisions at all, they were Biden's. Pure and simple. How many of your readers, both international or national will realize that?

4. Tariffs. Tariffs are Trump's idea and we will see how this works out in the future for both the world and the US. The unbalanced tariff arrangement that the US originally was okay with to rebuild Europe and Japan after the second World War was allowed to continue for way too long. There needed to be a change as the US no longer needs to be the dumping ground for cheap foreign goods made by companies that were basically extensions of a foreign government. We, the US, have allowed industry after industry to be offshored so that today, we can no longer produce our own railroad passenger cars or passenger engines where at one time, we made the best ones in the world, just as one example. That went to Japan and now to France or Germany, both countries that could not compete with the US after the war, but now have become our suppliers. Buying critical medicines and technology from China is ridiculous, but that is the position that the US now has to correct from decades of bad policy choices. Should the US makes it's own shoes and other lower value, higher labor cost items? No, probably not. But this trade tariff situation needed to be addressed and changed and the rest of the world does not like seeing their sugar daddy all of a sudden disappear. Too bad, so sad. The US has to get away from being addicted the cheaper consumer goods and the rest of the world needs to consume more of what they used to export to the US.

5. The US national debt again is not a Trump tornado issue. Yes, the first Trump administration did spend more than it took in, but it's Congress that authorizes the spending here, not the President. To look at the US debt situation one has to look at decades of mismanagement and that includes the Obama years and the Biden years, not just Trump's one term. That is 12 years of total overspending vs 4 years under Trump. Call it the way that it is, not the way that you want it to be. The total amount of debt that US has cannot mathematically be supported doing business as it has been done in the past. It WILL lead to a massive international restructuring. It is just a matter of when and not if it happens. What Trump is attempting to do is to create and direct that restructuring in a way that is the least harmful to the US in the longer term and as an extension, the least harmful to the western world. If the US goes down, do you think France is going to happily sail along with no problems? Unless you get rid of Macron and Company, you are going to lose France just like Germany has reached a point of almost no return from having followed Frau Merkal over a cliff.

I have no idea as to whether Trump's plans are going to 1) work and 2) even be allowed to fully take place due to the opposition he faces here in the US. He could do things in a quieter, less disruptive way to please the sensitive types, but that approach is less likely to succeed and would be much easier to stop. Keeping the rest of the world off balance while taking actions that have been planned out over the past four years is the best course if you want to succeed in your overall plan. But the reality is that no matter how successful Trump will be (or not), the media will not give him credit for the success that he does create and they will blame him for failures (as you do and did) that did not originate with him. So why should he try to please the chattering crowd??? He has more important things to attempt to do than to worry about the opinions of influencers.

The last thing I will say is this. To look at Trump and his policies, you also have to look at what the alternative would have been. If Harris had won, the western world would today be in shambles and the US would have been lost. I have no doubt that the destruction of the leadership of the US and the western world is what has been planned for decades. Trump is in the way of that and because he is there, there is hope for Italy, for France, for Ireland and for any other country that chooses their own country and their own people instead of what was planned for them. Write about what would have happened had Harris won. Think about how dark the world would be under their leadership...and then think about the freedom that Trump and his administration is trying to protect and claw back from those who would permanently take it away. Look at what France has become under your current leaders and what they are doing to prevent a change in political direction. What do you want France to look like in ten years or twenty years? Do you want it to be France as we have known it to be for hundreds of years, or simply an extension of North Africa with all that comes with that?

Best to you as always,

Kevin in the US

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sylvain Saurel
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sylvain Saurel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture