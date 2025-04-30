A few days ago, gold exceeded $3,500 an ounce for the first time. This represents an increase of over 40% in one year. It's simply colossal.

US Treasury bonds, meanwhile, are behaving more and more like junk debt than safe havens in these times of economic chaos brought on by the Trump tornado.

Against this backdrop, central banks around the world have decided to get ahead of the curve by unloading US Treasury bonds and accumulating gold on a massive scale. China and Russia had already begun this shift several years ago, but the movement is gathering momentum.

All this represents a fracture in the international monetary system as it was established decades ago.

The problem is that the US dollar has been weaponized through sanctions, asset freezes and the blacklisting of the SWIFT network by countries such as Russia. I'm not trying here to judge whether the reasons behind these sanctions are legitimate; I'm just pointing out that applying these sanctions has sent an ugly message to the rest of the world.

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. How can countries continue to have confidence in the dollar if America can afford to do what it is arbitrarily doing to Russia? This can be extended to the entire Western world, since the sanctions have also been applied by the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

More than 30 countries have decided to repatriate their gold reserves, and over 45 have begun to turn away from the dollar for their trade.

Following Donald Trump's Liberation Day on April 2, 2025, rates plummeted, as would be expected in a period of stress. Then, the China exception was announced by Donald Trump, and rates suddenly began to soar:

How can anyone still believe that US Treasury bonds are a safe haven if they behave like this in times of crisis?

We're in the middle of a credibility crisis here.

The BRICS no longer want the US dollar, but they have no confidence in their respective fiat currencies. So, logically, they are turning to gold for the time being. But this is not a long-term solution. Gold is slow to distribute, custody is a nightmare, and settlement is not scalable.

China and Russia have already begun to move towards Bitcoin for certain exchanges. While Bitcoin for the masses will not be favored in these countries, controlled use at the State level is seen as a very positive development, as it would strengthen existing alternatives to the US dollar.

Central banks are still putting up resistance, continuing to buy gold to escape the US dollar while remaining within the current system. Nevertheless, gold will always suffer from the same limitations as Bitcoin: clearing, physical storage, and intermediaries.

Imagine that there has been no audit of the amount of gold in Fort Knox for over 60 years, whereas Bitcoin can be audited at any time by anyone without permission.

This means that China can lie about the amount of gold it holds. China could already own more gold than America. However, if a new iteration of the international monetary system were to be proposed, still based on the criterion of which country has the most gold, it would simply be a remake of the old system.

Bitcoin is neutral and apolitical. It has a key role to play in this context. The Trump administration seems to have understood this and is even prepared to give up the exorbitant privilege of the US dollar to gain first-mover advantage in this new system that could emerge:

In the end, gold is only a transitional stage in the seesaw we'll be witnessing in the future. Gold helps governments move away from the dollar, but gold doesn't solve the deep-seated problems of this old system. Gold only postpones them.

Bitcoin will prevail because this revolutionary system removes the need for trust, politics, and permission from the equation. That's why Bitcoin is the ideal replacement that will prevail in the future.

Gold Bugs may claim victory with the rise in the price of an ounce of gold in weak money, but this is only a transitory phase in the future triumph of the Bitcoin revolution. If you understand the underlying reasons behind this rise in the price of gold and the descent into hell of the US dollar, then you're well on your way to understanding what lies ahead for Bitcoin.

Now all you have to do is continue studying Bitcoin and take the next step: owning Bitcoin in anticipation of this massive move in the future.

The current system is losing more and more of its legitimacy every day, and you probably won't have a better chance of getting a first-mover advantage in the emerging system of the future that is Bitcoin than you do now.

Donald Trump will be gone in 4 years, while Xi Jinping has a lifetime mandate.