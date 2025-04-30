Gold Price Rise in Weak Money Is Just a Transitional Phase Before the Triumph of the Bitcoin Revolution.
If you understand why gold is breaking all records, and why the dollar is collapsing, then you're well on your way to understanding what's in store for Bitcoin.
A few days ago, gold exceeded $3,500 an ounce for the first time. This represents an increase of over 40% in one year. It's simply colossal.
US Treasury bonds, meanwhile, are behaving more and more like junk debt than safe havens in these times of economic chaos brought on by the Trump tornado.
Against this backdrop, central banks around the world have decided to get ahead of the curve by unloading US Treasury bonds and accumulating gold on a massive scale. China and Russia had already begun this shift several years ago, but the movement is gathering momentum.
All this represents a fracture in the international monetary system as it was established decades ago.
The problem is that the US dollar has been weaponized through sanctions, asset freezes and the blacklisting of the SWIFT network by countries such as Russia. I'm not trying here to judge whether the reasons behind these sanctions are legitimate; I'm just pointing out that applying these sanctions has sent an ugly message to the rest of the world.
The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. How can countries continue to have confidence in the dollar if America can afford to do what it is arbitrarily doing to Russia? This can be extended to the entire Western world, since the sanctions have also been applied by the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan.
More than 30 countries have decided to repatriate their gold reserves, and over 45 have begun to turn away from the dollar for their trade.
Following Donald Trump's Liberation Day on April 2, 2025, rates plummeted, as would be expected in a period of stress. Then, the China exception was announced by Donald Trump, and rates suddenly began to soar:
How can anyone still believe that US Treasury bonds are a safe haven if they behave like this in times of crisis?
We're in the middle of a credibility crisis here.
The BRICS no longer want the US dollar, but they have no confidence in their respective fiat currencies. So, logically, they are turning to gold for the time being. But this is not a long-term solution. Gold is slow to distribute, custody is a nightmare, and settlement is not scalable.
China and Russia have already begun to move towards Bitcoin for certain exchanges. While Bitcoin for the masses will not be favored in these countries, controlled use at the State level is seen as a very positive development, as it would strengthen existing alternatives to the US dollar.
Central banks are still putting up resistance, continuing to buy gold to escape the US dollar while remaining within the current system. Nevertheless, gold will always suffer from the same limitations as Bitcoin: clearing, physical storage, and intermediaries.
Imagine that there has been no audit of the amount of gold in Fort Knox for over 60 years, whereas Bitcoin can be audited at any time by anyone without permission.
This means that China can lie about the amount of gold it holds. China could already own more gold than America. However, if a new iteration of the international monetary system were to be proposed, still based on the criterion of which country has the most gold, it would simply be a remake of the old system.
Bitcoin is neutral and apolitical. It has a key role to play in this context. The Trump administration seems to have understood this and is even prepared to give up the exorbitant privilege of the US dollar to gain first-mover advantage in this new system that could emerge:
In the end, gold is only a transitional stage in the seesaw we'll be witnessing in the future. Gold helps governments move away from the dollar, but gold doesn't solve the deep-seated problems of this old system. Gold only postpones them.
Bitcoin will prevail because this revolutionary system removes the need for trust, politics, and permission from the equation. That's why Bitcoin is the ideal replacement that will prevail in the future.
Gold Bugs may claim victory with the rise in the price of an ounce of gold in weak money, but this is only a transitory phase in the future triumph of the Bitcoin revolution. If you understand the underlying reasons behind this rise in the price of gold and the descent into hell of the US dollar, then you're well on your way to understanding what lies ahead for Bitcoin.
Now all you have to do is continue studying Bitcoin and take the next step: owning Bitcoin in anticipation of this massive move in the future.
The current system is losing more and more of its legitimacy every day, and you probably won't have a better chance of getting a first-mover advantage in the emerging system of the future that is Bitcoin than you do now.
No One Can Predict the Outcome of the Trade War Between America and China, but Xi Jinping Has a Major Advantage Over Donald Trump.
Donald Trump will be gone in 4 years, while Xi Jinping has a lifetime mandate.
Good morning, Sylvain ~ (actually, Good afternoon to you):
Sylvain, once again your dislike of Trump is getting in the way of your usually accurate portrayal of events. In this recent piece (which otherwise is good), you start off by characterizing the current economic chaos as a result of the "Trump tornado." It's the "Trump tornado" that is causing US 10 Year Treasury Bonds do no longer be considered the safe harbor the rest of the world is used to using as their safe money...
Let's look at the causes of this current situation a bit more clearly, shall we?
1. Weaponizing the US Dollar was a Biden administration decision. A horrible decision but one solely done by Biden and his autopen administration. Biden was likely asleep when this was done, but it is not a stretch to think he thought this was a good idea.
2. Confiscating Russian assets, no matter how much you might dislike Putin and Co, was a Biden administration decision that simply has led to Russia becoming much stronger than they were pre-Ukrainian War and much less dependent on the US. It is also a horrible policy decision that creates the very distrust of the US that you correctly refer to has happening. We were not at war with Russia; so the taking of their assets and thinking that the US could then redistribute them to favored parties like the Ukraine was an outrageous thing to do which you cannot walk back. Once you break another's trust, even one whom you dislike or disagree with, you cannot fix that.
3. Cutting Russia and any other "bad actor" out of the Swift payment system was another Biden administration action. Totally in line with the first two stupid moves that actually isolates the US and not the adversaries that it was meant to hurt.
These three things that you listed in your article under the heading of the "Trump tornado" were not Trump's decisions at all, they were Biden's. Pure and simple. How many of your readers, both international or national will realize that?
4. Tariffs. Tariffs are Trump's idea and we will see how this works out in the future for both the world and the US. The unbalanced tariff arrangement that the US originally was okay with to rebuild Europe and Japan after the second World War was allowed to continue for way too long. There needed to be a change as the US no longer needs to be the dumping ground for cheap foreign goods made by companies that were basically extensions of a foreign government. We, the US, have allowed industry after industry to be offshored so that today, we can no longer produce our own railroad passenger cars or passenger engines where at one time, we made the best ones in the world, just as one example. That went to Japan and now to France or Germany, both countries that could not compete with the US after the war, but now have become our suppliers. Buying critical medicines and technology from China is ridiculous, but that is the position that the US now has to correct from decades of bad policy choices. Should the US makes it's own shoes and other lower value, higher labor cost items? No, probably not. But this trade tariff situation needed to be addressed and changed and the rest of the world does not like seeing their sugar daddy all of a sudden disappear. Too bad, so sad. The US has to get away from being addicted the cheaper consumer goods and the rest of the world needs to consume more of what they used to export to the US.
5. The US national debt again is not a Trump tornado issue. Yes, the first Trump administration did spend more than it took in, but it's Congress that authorizes the spending here, not the President. To look at the US debt situation one has to look at decades of mismanagement and that includes the Obama years and the Biden years, not just Trump's one term. That is 12 years of total overspending vs 4 years under Trump. Call it the way that it is, not the way that you want it to be. The total amount of debt that US has cannot mathematically be supported doing business as it has been done in the past. It WILL lead to a massive international restructuring. It is just a matter of when and not if it happens. What Trump is attempting to do is to create and direct that restructuring in a way that is the least harmful to the US in the longer term and as an extension, the least harmful to the western world. If the US goes down, do you think France is going to happily sail along with no problems? Unless you get rid of Macron and Company, you are going to lose France just like Germany has reached a point of almost no return from having followed Frau Merkal over a cliff.
I have no idea as to whether Trump's plans are going to 1) work and 2) even be allowed to fully take place due to the opposition he faces here in the US. He could do things in a quieter, less disruptive way to please the sensitive types, but that approach is less likely to succeed and would be much easier to stop. Keeping the rest of the world off balance while taking actions that have been planned out over the past four years is the best course if you want to succeed in your overall plan. But the reality is that no matter how successful Trump will be (or not), the media will not give him credit for the success that he does create and they will blame him for failures (as you do and did) that did not originate with him. So why should he try to please the chattering crowd??? He has more important things to attempt to do than to worry about the opinions of influencers.
The last thing I will say is this. To look at Trump and his policies, you also have to look at what the alternative would have been. If Harris had won, the western world would today be in shambles and the US would have been lost. I have no doubt that the destruction of the leadership of the US and the western world is what has been planned for decades. Trump is in the way of that and because he is there, there is hope for Italy, for France, for Ireland and for any other country that chooses their own country and their own people instead of what was planned for them. Write about what would have happened had Harris won. Think about how dark the world would be under their leadership...and then think about the freedom that Trump and his administration is trying to protect and claw back from those who would permanently take it away. Look at what France has become under your current leaders and what they are doing to prevent a change in political direction. What do you want France to look like in ten years or twenty years? Do you want it to be France as we have known it to be for hundreds of years, or simply an extension of North Africa with all that comes with that?
Best to you as always,
Kevin in the US