It is May 2026, and the global digital economy is holding its breath. While the artificial intelligence revolution and the resilience of the Bitcoin network previously seemed disconnected from traditional geopolitical upheavals, recent events have just reminded us of a fundamental truth: the virtual world rests on desperately physical foundations.

Since February 28, 2026, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has triggered a shockwave whose aftershocks now threaten to paralyze the most advanced industries of our decade. Through this 50-kilometer bottleneck, a fifth of the global oil trade and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Faced with this blockade, the market’s immediate reaction was visceral. Cryptocurrencies swayed, with Bitcoin suffering a sharp decline before bouncing back with its trademark volatility.

Yet, focusing solely on spot price action would be a major misjudgment. The true crisis, silent but destructive, is not playing out on the order books of Binance or Coinbase. It is playing out in the ultra-sterile cleanrooms of Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States, where the GPU chips that form the beating heart of the AI infrastructure and crypto mining are manufactured.

The technological ecosystem now finds itself facing unforeseen bottlenecks, illustrating the vulnerability of an extremely globalized supply chain. Are Artificial Intelligence and Bitcoin mining truly threatened by this chip shortage born from the Gulf crisis? An analysis of supply chain data, materials thermodynamics, and energy costs identifies three major, profound, and documented risks.