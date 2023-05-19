From 11,100 Hours of Work in 1970 to Afford a New Home to 51,000 Hours in 2023 – Or How the Current Debt-Based System Enslaves You.
While browsing the Web, I just came across this infographic summarizing the cost of several goods and products in 1970 in America:
Cost of Living in 1970:
New House - $23,450
Average Income - $9,400
New Car - $3,450
Minimum Wage - $2.10/hour
Movie Ticket - $1.55
Gasoline - 36 cents/gallon
Postage Stamp - 6 cents
Sugar - 39 cents/5 lbs
Milk - 62 cents/gallon
Coffee - $1.90/pound
Eggs - 59 cents/dozen
Bread - 25 cents
Today, at the current minimum wage, it would take 51,000 hours of work to afford a new home.
In 1970, it would have taken about 11,100 hours.
You might ask: what has happened since 1970 to make things go so wrong for consumers?
