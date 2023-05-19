If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

While browsing the Web, I just came across this infographic summarizing the cost of several goods and products in 1970 in America:

Cost of Living in 1970:

New House - $23,450

Average Income - $9,400

New Car - $3,450

Minimum Wage - $2.10/hour

Movie Ticket - $1.55

Gasoline - 36 cents/gallon

Postage Stamp - 6 cents

Sugar - 39 cents/5 lbs

Milk - 62 cents/gallon

Coffee - $1.90/pound

Eggs - 59 cents/dozen

Bread - 25 cents

Today, at the current minimum wage, it would take 51,000 hours of work to afford a new home.

In 1970, it would have taken about 11,100 hours.

You might ask: what has happened since 1970 to make things go so wrong for consumers?