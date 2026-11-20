French lawmakers have approved a plan to turn seized Bitcoin into euros before trials are over. If you’re cleared years later, the state may return the cash—not the coins, or the gains you missed. And politicians insist they’re protecting you.

Imagine spending eight years accumulating Bitcoin and not trading it. Not using leverage and not gambling on the next cryptocurrency promising to make you rich overnight. Just saving.

You bought your first fraction of a Bitcoin when nearly everyone around you thought it was a scam. You kept buying small amounts whenever you could afford to. You survived the 2018 and 2022 crashes. You watched exchanges disappear, lenders collapse, and supposedly brilliant investors lose everything because they couldn’t resist the temptation to make their Bitcoin work harder. You learned a simple lesson from all of it:

Own your Bitcoin. Don’t depend on somebody else’s promises.

Eventually, you accumulate three Bitcoins. They represent years of disciplined saving, postponed purchases, and financial decisions that your friends never quite understood. You have no intention of selling them. Then something happens. You become the subject of a criminal investigation.

Perhaps authorities suspect that money connected to your wallet originated from an illegal transaction. Perhaps you’re caught up in an investigation involving another person. Perhaps the allegations against you are serious. The circumstances matter legally, of course. French authorities cannot seize someone’s property without an applicable legal basis and the required procedures.

But imagine that a judge authorizes the seizure of your Bitcoin. You haven’t been convicted. You maintain your innocence. Yet the authorities now control the three Bitcoins you spent years accumulating. And under a legal reform that France’s Senate has just approved, the seizure of qualifying cryptoassets would trigger their transfer to a government agency for sale before judgment.

Your Bitcoin is converted into euros. The money is held while the criminal proceedings continue. You wait. One year passes. Then another. Finally, the case ends in your favor. No conviction. No confiscation. You ask for your Bitcoin back, and the authorities explain that your Bitcoin was sold years ago. What remains is the money obtained from the sale.

If Bitcoin tripled during those years, the proceeds could now buy only one-third of the BTC you originally owned. You survived every Bitcoin bear market. You never intended to sell. You were ultimately cleared. But someone else made the decision to sell your Bitcoin for you.

This is a hypothetical scenario, not an account of a real French Bitcoin holder. But the legal mechanism behind it has just taken a decisive step toward becoming reality. And what happened in the French Senate on November 19, 2026, deserves far more attention from the global Bitcoin community.

Because this story isn’t simply about France. It’s about an uncomfortable question every country integrating Bitcoin into its legal system will eventually confront: If the state seizes your Bitcoin before you’re convicted, should it have the power to sell an asset you may ultimately be entitled to recover?

France’s lawmakers have offered their answer. And Bitcoin holders may not like it.

November 19, 2026: France’s Senate Makes Its Decision

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the French Senate adopted the conclusions of a joint parliamentary committee concerning legislation intended to strengthen France’s asset seizure and confiscation system. The vote is confirmed by the Senate’s official legislative tracking page and its official proceedings for November 19.

The proposal concerns AGRASC, the French agency responsible for managing and recovering seized and confiscated assets. Its full French title is Proposition de loi visant à améliorer les moyens d’action de l’Agence de gestion et de recouvrement des avoirs saisis et confisqués et à faciliter l’exercice des missions d’expert judiciaire. Not exactly a headline designed to attract millions of readers. But buried inside this technical legislation is a provision that could fundamentally alter the treatment of seized Bitcoin in France.

Article 4 establishes a systematic mechanism for selling qualifying seized cryptoassets before a criminal judgment. This isn’t speculation about what lawmakers might eventually propose. The provision appears in the text agreed by the joint parliamentary committee on November 17, and it remains in the text adopted by the Senate on November 19.

The broader legislation was originally introduced by Senator Antoine Lefèvre and colleagues in November 2025. The Senate adopted its first version on January 14, 2026. The National Assembly approved a modified version on June 3. A joint committee of senators and deputies reached an agreement on November 17, and on November 19, the Senate approved that compromise.

One essential legal distinction must remain clear: the Senate vote does not mean the provision is already in force. The National Assembly must still approve the agreed text. The remaining constitutional and promulgation steps must also be completed. At publication, the reform should therefore be described as a Senate-approved legislative measure, not an already applicable law.

Nevertheless, the political significance is difficult to ignore. Both parliamentary chambers previously supported versions of the legislation. The joint committee reached an agreement. The Senate has now approved that agreement, and the provision specifically concerning the pretrial sale of cryptoassets survived the final Senate debate. This is no longer a general political idea. It is legislation approaching the final stages of adoption.

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The French Government Says Selling Your Bitcoin Is a Form of Protection

Perhaps the most revealing part of today’s proceedings wasn’t the vote itself. It was the reasoning used to defend the measure. Nadine Bellurot, the senator responsible for reporting on the joint committee’s work, argued that selling cryptoassets before judgment would protect the financial interests of both the state and property owners because cryptocurrency prices fluctuate. The government’s representative, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, defended the automatic sale mechanism as a way to preserve value until judgment, with the proceeds available for restitution when appropriate.

You can read their interventions in the Senate’s November 19 official record. It’s an argument worth taking seriously. The government isn’t claiming that every Bitcoin holder is a criminal, nor does the bill establish a general power to confiscate random citizens’ savings. It is part of a broader effort to improve the management of assets connected to criminal investigations and to strengthen the fight against organized crime.

France has legitimate reasons to investigate money laundering, financial fraud, and criminal organizations. Victims deserve compensation. Criminal proceeds shouldn’t become untouchable simply because they exist on a blockchain. And governments face real difficulties when managing volatile assets seized during proceedings that may last several years.

Imagine authorities seize Bitcoin worth €500,000. Three years later, it is worth only €150,000. If the assets are eventually confiscated, the economic value available for recovery has fallen substantially. If the owner is cleared, the state may face complaints about the value lost during custody. Authorities argue that selling early removes this uncertainty. Instead of retaining an asset whose market value constantly changes, AGRASC converts it into euros and holds the proceeds.

From an administrative perspective, the process is easier to manage. But there’s a problem. Eliminating the state’s exposure to Bitcoin’s volatility also eliminates the owner’s continued exposure to Bitcoin’s potential appreciation.

If Bitcoin falls after seizure, early sale may protect the owner. If Bitcoin rises sharply, early sale may leave the owner substantially worse off. The state chooses the moment of conversion, while the property owner may have no meaningful opportunity to preserve their original position. The government wants to preserve the euro value of the seized asset. The Bitcoin holder may want to preserve the quantity of Bitcoin they own. Those are fundamentally different objectives.

A state official may regard €150,000 as an adequate substitute for three BTC worth that amount on the day of sale. A long-term Bitcoin saver may disagree completely. And today’s Senate vote brings that disagreement directly into French criminal procedure.

Whales Accumulate Below $75,000: The Silent Hand-Off Draining Bitcoin Exchanges. Sylvain Saurel · Nov 17 In the middle of November 2026, the screens of retail cryptocurrency traders glow with the unmistakable crimson of psychological capitulation. Over the course of ten brutal days, the world’s premier digital coin did what it has done periodically for seventeen years: it made confident people profoundly uncomfortable. Read full story

The Most Important Sentence in Article 4 Isn’t About Selling Bitcoin

Let’s examine the actual lawmaking language. Article 4 amends two provisions of France’s Code of Criminal Procedure: Article 706-153 and Article 706-154. These provisions govern particular forms of seizure involving intangible property and accounts, including cryptoassets under specified conditions.

Under the Senate-approved proposal, seizure of qualifying cryptoassets—excluding those with an integrated anonymity feature—would involve transferring the assets to AGRASC for sale before judgment.

The sale proceeds would be held pending the outcome of the proceedings. That is already significant. But the most revealing detail appears in the restitution mechanism.

The text provides for restitution of the sale proceeds, at the owner’s request, when specified legal conditions are satisfied. Those include reversal of the seizure order on appeal, certain favorable procedural outcomes, and situations in which no confiscation penalty is imposed. There is also an exception where a valid non-restitution decision exists.

Notice the distinction. The text provides for returning the proceeds. It does not promise to return the original number of Bitcoins. A person could win the legal argument over confiscation and still fail to recover the same Bitcoin position they held before the seizure.

The legislation does not, through this restitution provision alone, guarantee compensation for every increase in Bitcoin’s market value after a sale. That doesn’t prove that separate legal remedies would always be unavailable. An unlawful seizure, an improper sale, or misconduct could raise additional legal issues depending on the circumstances. But a potential future compensation claim is not equivalent to an automatic right to recover the BTC itself.

And that’s where the real story begins.

France’s Senate has approved the principle of selling qualifying seized Bitcoin before conviction. But the most troubling question remains unanswered: what happens when an innocent owner receives the sale proceeds years later, after Bitcoin has multiplied in value?

The premium investigation continues with a €300,000 restitution scenario, the procedural rights that may not stop a sale, the arguments senators raised during today’s debate, Germany’s liquidation of nearly 50,000 BTC, and the legal distinction between recovering your money and recovering your property.

The €300,000 Problem Nobody Has Solved