Four Books That Will Change Your Life by Opening Your Eyes to the Bitcoin Revolution

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

Bitcoin is a true monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better. You’ve probably heard this more than once before. I’ve already written it myself. Nevertheless, many people continue to be either non-believers or to see Bitcoin just as a financial investment with phenomenal performance.

If the Bitcoin price has indeed increased by +600,000,000% since August 2010, Bitcoin is more than the best hedge against monetary inflation. Bitcoin is a unique invention possessing 3 characteristics never seen simultaneously before in a human invention. Bitcoin is:

Digital

Decentralized

Scarce

The implications of these characteristics are such that I would have to write a whole book to be able to describe them all to you. Perhaps I will do so in the coming months. In the meantime, I am so happy to be able to write daily stories about Bitcoin, and in this one, I will try to make you want to read four books that will change your life forever.

While there are many great Bitcoin books out there, the four books I recommend you read will open your eyes to the Bitcoin revolution. I’m talking about a revolution here because the goal is for you to understand that Bitcoin is more than the best hedge against monetary inflation.

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative To Central Banking

For many, this book should be called “The Bitcoin Bible”. This shows you how much this book is considered a must-read by all Bitcoiners around the world.

The book “The Bitcoin Standard” of Saifedean Ammous has been adopted by all generations of Bitcoiners, from the early adopters to the latest arrivals. It teaches the historical context of Bitcoin’s development and the economic properties that make it unique and allow it to grow rapidly. You will also learn more about the likely economic, social, and political consequences of this new technology.

A must-read that everyone who buys Bitcoin must read to understand that they have just joined a true monetary revolution that will change their lives.

The Little Bitcoin Book

While “The Bitcoin Standard” book is a must-read, some may be initially frightened by the size of the book. This is especially the case for those who don’t like to read too much.

But reading is the key to taking control of your money destiny. Indeed, it is by educating yourself that you will be able to understand all that the educational system has constantly hidden from you since your earliest childhood.

Nevertheless, to get started, you can start with “The Little Bitcoin Book” which was published in the summer of 2019. This book will allow you to quickly understand what Bitcoin is and why. Moreover, this book will help you understand why Bitcoin is essential for the world of the future.

Bitcoin is not a get-rich-quick scheme contrary to what some people think. Its purpose is much greater. Bitcoin is essential for the creation of a fairer world for all people on earth in the future.

“The Little Bitcoin Book” was written by a collective of authors committed to promoting Bitcoin and its democratization. Within this collective, we find Jimmy Song who participates in training developers in programming Blockchain while spreading the good Bitcoin word.

Finally, the book also includes a question and answer section that will allow you to quickly discover the answers to all the most frequently asked questions about Bitcoin.

This book can also be an ideal gift for those around you if you are already a Bitcoiner and want to make them understand the importance of Bitcoin for the world of the future.

Why Buy Bitcoin: Investing Today in the Money of Tomorrow

On his Twitter profile, Andrew Edstrom describes himself as a “Hard Money Zealot”. So Andy Edstrom naturally became a Bitcoiner. He works for Swan Bitcoin, which offers you a solution to accumulate Bitcoin simply and quickly in an automated way.

His book “Why Buy Bitcoin: Investing Today in the Money of Tomorrow” will make you realize that Bitcoin is a native Internet phenomenon comparable to Amazon, Facebook, Google, or Netflix. You will also understand what the “network effect” is and how it will boost Bitcoin in the future.

If you missed the GAFA wave in the early 2000s, you have another chance to seize a unique opportunity that will change your future life with Bitcoin. But unlike those Internet giants, Bitcoin’s potential goes much further.

Bitcoin responds to the flaws of the current monetary and financial system. Understanding that the current system is unfair and doomed to collapse sooner or later is the key to better appreciating how lucky we are to have this unique invention that is Bitcoin.

After reading this book by Andy Edstrom, you may wonder how you could have lived in ignorance for so long. Then you will be ready to buy Bitcoin and embark on the monetary revolution that will change your life.

Programming Blockchain: Learn How To Program Bitcoin From Scratch

Jimmy Song is known as a strong advocate of Bitcoin and the better world Bitcoin is building for the future. Jimmy Song is also an experienced programmer who evangelizes developers to programming Blockchain.

Many will tell me that they are not programmers and that a book like this scares them. Nevertheless, you should be tempted by this book by Jimmy Song.

With his book “Programming Blockchain: Learn How to Program Bitcoin from Scratch”, Jimmy Song offers you a unique dive into the technology running the Bitcoin network. This technical book is mainly intended for developers but it may be of interest to non-technical people who want to get to the heart of Bitcoin technology.

As you progress through the book, you will learn how to parse, validate, and create Bitcoins transactions and then use Script, the smart contract language of Bitcoin.

The consensus mechanism of the Proof-of-Work which is at the heart of Bitcoin will no longer have any secrets for you either, as will the cryptographic primitives and the management of public/private cryptographic keys performed at the Bitcoin Blockchain.

After reading this book, you will never forget the golden rule of Bitcoin: Not your keys, Not your Bitcoin.

All code examples within “Programming Blockchain: Learn How to Program Bitcoin from Scratch” are written in Python 3 which is one of the most popular programming languages currently available and has the advantage of being easy to access.

This book is a must-read and I recommend it even to non-developers who would like to go further in their understanding of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

For those who would like to learn even faster how to implement a simplified version of the Bitcoin Blockchain, I propose a dedicated article written by me. It will make you want to go further and then buy Jimmy Song’s book.

Conclusion

The number of quality books on Bitcoin is very important. This is proof that the Bitcoiners community is filled with brilliant minds that seek to spread the ideas of the Bitcoin revolution.

Nevertheless, I had to choose to help newcomers to the Bitcoin world. My choice was these four books. If you had already bought Bitcoin before reading these books, I am sure that after reading them, you will make the only sensible decision you need to make right now: to become a Bitcoin HODLer.

Feel free to give me the names of your favorite Bitcoin books as comments. I will try to do a story like this again in the coming weeks with other featured books.

(Disclaimer: This story contains affiliate links. If you choose to purchase after clicking a link I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!)