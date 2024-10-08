Over the past few days, I've been reading more and more people on social networks talking about the price of Bitcoin in weak money, expressing surprise that the price of Bitcoin isn't much higher.

The Bitcoin price is facing strong resistance at $63K.

But that hasn't stopped Tim Draper from making another risky prediction about the price of Bitcoin in weak money:

By repeating the same haphazard predictions over and over again, Tim Draper will eventually be right, and everyone will cry genius!

My advice is simple: put these predictions to one side, and get to the heart of why Bitcoin exists.

With this in mind, I'd like to take a look at Bitcoin Core's latest major update: 28.0.