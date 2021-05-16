For Cryptocurrency Investors - 4 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Dogecoin Like the Plague

Original Image by Rod Anderson — Adapted by Sylvain Saurel

Buoyed by the unwavering support of Elon Musk, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been steadily pushing all limits in terms of price for several months now. This cryptocurrency described as a joke by its founders has seen its price increase by +13,500% since the beginning of 2021.

Yearly, the increase is even higher, as it is +22,000%.

A real hype has taken hold of social networks around Dogecoin. Elon Musk is obviously the main person responsible for this phenomenon. He never misses an opportunity to create a pump movement on the price of Dogecoin as soon as it starts to fall.

Elon Musk continues his unwavering support for Dogecoin

The latest example took place on May 14, 2021, with a new tweet from Elon Musk in favor of Dogecoin:

In a matter of minutes, the price of DOGE, the Dogecoin blockchain corner, then rose +30% to get back above $0.50. To believe that Elon Musk has an interest in creating his pump movements.

For those who want to learn more about the subject, I recommend this article where I detail what I call "Dogecoin Pump 101 by Elon Musk".

The performance of DOGE obviously attracts the appetite of investors. No one can remain indifferent in front of such returns on investment. So I see more and more people writing articles to explain how to invest in Dogecoin.

If some people see Dogecoin as an opportunity, in my opinion, it is only an illusion that will end very badly for people blinded by Elon Musk. So I'll give you 4 big reasons why you should avoid Dogecoin like the plague.

Dogecoin's monetary policy is worse than the U.S. Dollar's

Bitcoin was created to address the flaws in the current monetary and financial system. At the heart of the seven deadly sins of the current system is the ability of central banks to print as much money out of thin air as they deem necessary.

Thus, the number of U.S. dollars in circulation is constantly increasing.

This increase has even become parabolic in recent months, since 25% of all U.S. dollars in circulation have been printed since March 2020 by the Fed. This great monetary inflation is leading us into a vicious circle of generalized impoverishment.

With its limited supply of 21 million units no matter what and its programmatic monetary policy, Bitcoin aims to solve this problem to protect the interests of its users.

Dogecoin has no limit to its supply. 129,582,999,369 DOGE are already in circulation, and that number is still growing. Currently, the demand for DOGE is greater than the issuance of new coins entering the market. For DOGE to continue to increase or even remain stable, buyers would have to continually purchase all of the new coins issued.

The fact that there is no scarcity in the supply of DOGE is a major problem for the price of DOGE to be sustainable.

This is the reason why Dogecoin needs continuous pumps from someone like Elon Musk to see its price rebound. Unfortunately, this effect will not last forever, and there will come a time when DOGE will eventually see its price return to where it belongs: towards zero.

Dogecoin's supply is growing at a breakneck pace day by day

As I write this, 129,582,999,369 DOGE are already in circulation. By the time you read this, that number may already be over 130,000,000,000. Indeed, the Dogecoin monetary policy numbers make one's head spin:

10,000 new DOGE issued every minute.

14.4 million new DOGE issued every day.

5.2 billion new DOGE issued each year.

A Bitcoin fork, Dogecoin relies on Proof-of-Work to operate its blockchain. New DOGE are therefore issued as rewards for miners validating a block of transactions.

Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin has no halving. Thus, the reward, set at 10,000 DOGE per validated block, will not decrease automatically. The people in charge of Dogecoin have the power to decide to change this number as they see fit.

This is the same problem as with the current system, where a minority of people are more powerful than others in the system. They can make arbitrary decisions that affect the majority.

The few people in charge of Dogecoin could also decide to increase the number of DOGE issued at any time. As an investor, this is a huge risk that you should keep in mind, as it can have major impacts on the price of DOGE.

Dogecoin lacks technical development

The tweet published by Elon Musk on May 14, 2021, might lead some to believe that there is a real community of Dogecoin developers as there is with Bitcoin.

In reality, this is not the case. Dogecoin lacks technical development.

In 2015, Jackson Palmer, one of the founders of Dogecoin decided to leave the community frustrated by the toxicity that had taken hold of this new world he had hoped was so promising.

Since then, the meme-based cryptocurrency has been put in the hands of a few developers who don't care much about it. In the past six years, no major developments have been made. The developments of Dogecoin are more than minor.

To give you a point of comparison, the source code of the Bitcoin network is updated every day...

In their defense, the Dogecoin developers explain that there is no reason to make regular new releases of their blockchain, according to one of the developers in charge of the project:

“It has been running stable, and the rules of the network have not changed since in a way that would put it at risk.”

If you're investing in a cryptocurrency that's now worth more than $70 billion in market cap, you're probably entitled to expect a real roadmap of future developments. And that's even if this cryptocurrency describes itself as a vast joke.

44% of all DOGE are in the hands of only 10 addresses

Everything I've just revealed about Dogecoin is already more than concerning if you were considering investing your money in it. But one last fact is even more concerning in my opinion.

Nearly one-third of the circulating supply of DOGE is held by a single network address:

Top 10 Richest Dogecoin Addresses - Source: BitInfoCharts

The top 10 DOGE richest addresses account for more than 44% of the circulating supply of Dogecoin. It wouldn't be surprising if Elon Musk was one of these Dogecoin whales given his habit of frequently creating pump moves on Dogecoin via his tweets.

All of this is problematic for investors because, at any moment, one of these whales could decide to sell all of their DOGE and leave the market. This would cause the price of DOGE to fall sharply.

Their very strong positions can also allow them to easily manipulate the price of DOGE. All of this puts small Dogecoin investors who enter the market guided by their greed at risk. There is little doubt that they will end up losing a lot of money to these whales.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin was created as a joke. Despite the strong support of Elon Musk, and now Mark Cuban, Dogecoin remains a joke. A 70+ billion dollar joke that will cost any new entrant a lot of money if they fall for it.

As I constantly say, you should never blindly follow the advice of influencers when investing. This even applies to Elon Musk.

Do your own research. Then you will understand that Dogecoin should be avoided like the plague if you want to take care of your money future. Those who keep highlighting the potential big money gains with DOGE should not forget that going to the casino in Las Vegas can pay off big as well.

However, this is not an investment, but simply gambling. With Dogecoin, it's the same thing.

