Bitcoin enters the American presidential debate.

For the first time in history, but not the last, a question about Bitcoin was posed to a presidential candidate in America during a televised debate.

To be more precise, it was a debate between the candidates in the Republican primary.

In the Bitcoin community, some have been quick to congratulate themselves on what they consider to be a historic moment.

If this is indeed a historic moment, I confess to being a little more measured than some.

Of course, it's interesting to hear Vivek Ramaswamy praising the qualities of Bitcoin and calling Gary “Security” Gensler, who heads the SEC, an embarrassment. It's something factual really, but it's always interesting to hear it on TV in front of millions of Americans.

Bitcoin is a mainstream topic now.

Unfortunately, this comes amid several inaccuracies that spoil this historic moment.

The presenter interviewing Vivek Ramaswamy confuses cryptocurrency with Bitcoin. It's always unpleasant to hear journalists say things like “Crypto like Bitcoin”.

Yet it's easy to remember:

Even Gary “Security” Gensler has established this repeatedly since the beginning of 2023.

Vivek Ramaswamy then mixed up the stories around Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao. For me, Vivek Ramaswamy missed a great opportunity to share Bitcoin's value proposition with the general public and, more importantly, how Bitcoin could not be correlated to centralized exchange platforms like FTX and Binance.

This brings me back to the initial idea I've had for many months.

That idea is that Republican primary candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy are defending Bitcoin out of sheer demagoguery. Vivek Ramaswamy doesn't seem to me to have understood the why of Bitcoin. He's talking about Bitcoin because he understands that it's a hot topic right now and that it's an interesting way of opposing the Democrats, who are doing everything they can to oppose Bitcoin.

So don't let yourself be blinded by those demagogic politicians who say a few positive words about Bitcoin. Look beyond these few statements and study their programs carefully. Don't Trust, Verify.

Among the politicians running for president in 2024 in America, only Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. seems to me to come close to truly understanding the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution. His interventions on Bitcoin go beyond the few demagogic Bullish phrases of Vivek Ramaswamy and other politicians I've heard on the subject.

Unfortunately, it seems clear that Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. will not be elected. Nevertheless, I find him more sincere in his positions on Bitcoin.

This brings me back to a thesis I've been defending for a long time regarding Bitcoin and politics. Bitcoin is in the people's interest. Politicians pursue their agendas and will seek to use Bitcoin to their advantage occasionally.

It's in your interest not to get caught up in it. Between Democrats and Republicans, the only vote that counts is the vote for the people. And that vote can only be the one in favor of Bitcoin.

It's as simple as that.

Keep learning more about Bitcoin. Keep investing in Bitcoin to foster the development of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system. The Bitcoin revolution will continue to gain momentum as it goes along, thanks to the people's growing support.

As the Bitcoin revolution takes hold in society, politicians will be forced to bow down and take Bitcoin into account beyond the few demagogic statements we've been hearing over the past few months.

For 2024, Vote Bitcoin, your best chance for a better future for you and the greatest number of people.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

