The Bitcoin network has been running continuously for over fourteen years now. The uptime of the Bitcoin network is 99.99% which is quite incredible when you think that Bitcoin is an open-source project created by a single developer named Satoshi Nakamoto.

I'm getting ahead of myself here because since the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has always remained a mystery, it could be that behind the genius inventor of Bitcoin, there is a team of several developers.

Nevertheless, this doesn't change much of my point here.

What is fascinating about Bitcoin's success is that its network has grown to more than 200 million users, yet Bitcoin has never had the financial backing of governments or large investment banks.

If Bitcoin is a success, it is thanks to the contribution of all those who believe in the monetary revolution embodied by this decentralized system. This ranges from the developers who took over from Satoshi Nakamoto to those involved in the development of the Bitcoin mining industry, to Bitcoin users, to those who seek to help as many people as possible become aware of the truth about Bitcoin.

Today, I'm going to go into more detail about Bitcoin's developers who are anonymous heroes essential to the success of its revolution. I already talked about them about two years ago. The recent release of Electric Capital's “2022 Developer Report” is an opportunity to see in more detail how many developers are working on Bitcoin.

As always, don't take my word for it, and go check it out for yourself by reading the report here: https://github.com/electric-capital/developer-reports/blob/master/dev_report_2022.pdf.

In the report, Electric Capital clearly explains that only open-source repositories are taken into account. Then, if the number of commits is an interesting metric to observe, you have to keep in mind that “not all commits are created equal.” Some commits are simple routine changes, while other commits represent days and days of development work.

That being said, this report has the merit of existing for several years, which allows us to analyze the estimated number of active developers on Bitcoin every month:

Here we see that the number of monthly developers working on Bitcoin was 920 in December 2022, down slightly from December 2021. At that time, the number was 944. The 1,000 monthly active developers on Bitcoin were crossed in 2022, and there is no doubt that this symbolic mark will be crossed again in the coming months.

Among the developers who contribute to Bitcoin, it is necessary to differentiate between those who do it only once, those who do it part-time, and finally those whose main activity it has become.

The biggest drop is in the one-time contributors to Bitcoin, which is less serious in my opinion. These one-time contributors come and go. Their drop is -32% between December 2021 and December 2022.

Partial-time contributors have increased by +9%, while full-time contributors have fallen slightly by -4%:

When a full-time developer on Bitcoin projects stops working on these projects, the transfer of skills must go as smoothly as possible with the person or persons who will take over his or her current topics. This is the key to ensuring that the Bitcoin ecosystem can continue to evolve positively in the years to come.

Another interesting metric highlighted by Electric Capital's report is that on average about 100 developers have been joining Bitcoin projects every month since November 2017:

This is a good thing because some people get bored and prefer to move on to other projects. So there must be always new developers contributing.

Finally, regardless of market conditions (Bull Market or Bear Market), Electric Capital's report points out that more than 1,000 new developers have come to contribute to Bitcoin projects every year since 2017. Over the past two years, the figure is even closer to 2,000 new contributors per year.

In the Electric Capital report, you'll also find information about contributions to other cryptocurrency projects, but I won't go into that here. The only number that catches my eye is that the total number of developers contributing to open-source projects in the cryptocurrency world is estimated at 23,343:

This shows that there is a reserve of developers who will eventually come to contribute to Bitcoin projects. Because while not all developers will understand that only Bitcoin matters for the future, some will realize this and naturally redirect their efforts to Bitcoin.

Now that you've discovered these numbers, you're probably asking yourself a question. If you haven't, I'll ask you: How can we support the developers who are working behind the scenes for the success of the Bitcoin revolution?

This is something that can be done by visiting the Bitcoin Donation Portal, for example. This site lists developers who are working on critical Bitcoin projects and need support. Maybe you are not in a position to donate, but just talking about it occasionally around you can help people to help these real heroes of the Bitcoin revolution one day.

This is one of the ways to ensure that the Bitcoin revolution will continue to move in the right direction in the future.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: