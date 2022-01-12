Focus on the Number of BTC You HODL, Not the Current Price of Bitcoin in Weak Money.

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

The much-feared Death Cross is here!

If you look at the Bitcoin price evolution on a 1D-timeframe, you will see that this Death Cross has just formed:

A Death Cross is when the 50-day moving average of the Bitcoin price crosses the 200-day moving average downwards. Investors fear Death Crosses because it is usually a signal that the market is turning Bearish.

However, there is no hard and fast rule as I explained in detail here:

Of the 8 Death Crosses in Bitcoin history, 4 resulted in a drop in the Bitcoin price in the following months, while the other 4 resulted in a significant rise in the Bitcoin price. So it's 50/50. No hard and fast rule, and no reason to panic.

If you recall, the last Death Cross took place in the early summer of 2021, and you know what happened next with the price of Bitcoin reaching a new ATH in November 2021 close to $70K.

While we wait to see what the price of Bitcoin has in store for us in the coming days and weeks, I'd like to draw your attention again to what I've been telling you for some time now: famous hedge fund managers continue to be Bullish on Bitcoin over the long term.

Bill Miller reveals that his Bitcoin holdings now represent 50% of his wealth

Bill Miller became famous in the 1990s for beating the S&P 500 index for a record 15 years in a row from 1991 to 2005 as a fund manager at Legg Mason. Bill Miller had already revealed in the past that he was a huge believer in the future of Bitcoin. He started buying it as early as 2014 when its price was then $200. It was a talk by Wences Casares, known as Bitcoin's “Patient Zero” for introducing Bitcoin to Silicon Valley circles in the mid-2010s, that convinced him.

Calling himself a “Bitcoin observer” until now, Bill Miller has just revealed that he has now moved into the “Bitcoin Bull” category with no less than 50% of his personal wealth in Bitcoin. Make that count. One of Wall Street's most famous hedge fund managers believes so strongly in the future success of Bitcoin that he can hold half of his fortune safely within the Bitcoin network.

This is no small thing, and it confirms that those who have a long-term view and can be patient continue to accumulate Bitcoin heavily.

Bill Miller believes that Bitcoin is a unique investment that everyone should allocate at least 1% of their portfolio to:

“I think the average investor should ask himself or herself, what do you have in your portfolio that has that kind of track record – number one, is very, very under-penetrated; can provide a service of insurance against a financial catastrophe that no one else can provide and can go up 10 times or 50 times? The answer is: nothing.”

In addition to his direct Bitcoin holdings, Bill Miller also invests in companies that give him indirect exposure to Bitcoin. For example, he revealed investments in mining company Stronghold Digital (SDIG) and MicroStrategy, which has adopted an all-in Bitcoin strategy in the wake of its founder and CEO Michael J. Saylor.

Taking the long view is the key to making the most of Bitcoin

Taking a step back is essential to taking full advantage of Bitcoin. Even if you don't have the same resources as Bill Miller, you need to be able to think long-term in the same way.

If you can make this time paradigm shift with Bitcoin, you will realize that your interest is in focusing only on the number of BTC you hold. Rather than constantly looking at the price of Bitcoin in weak money like the US dollar (or the Euro), look at your balance in BTC.

The only number that matters now is the number of BTC you hold. The potential for growth in Bitcoin's utility is such that we are currently in the midst of an accumulation game. The more BTC you have accumulated for your future, the better it will be for you.

In the future, you can always think about selling your Bitcoin, but not for at least 10 years...

The Swan Bitcoin platform stands out from the competition with a philosophy that focuses only on the interests of its customers

Trading platforms like Coinbase or Binance have a vested interest in you trading your Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. This is how these platforms make a lot of money. It is not in your interest to improvise yourself as a trader by trying to time the market, but rather to spend as much time as possible in this market by taking advantage of your greatest natural advantage: the time you are willing to HODL no matter what.

To do this, I think you should look into an original Bitcoin buying platform: Swan Bitcoin.

You might think that this is just another trading platform. There are dozens of them after all. Well, Swan Bitcoin is not a trading platform, but rather a platform for buying BTC and making the most of the Bitcoin revolution. Swan Bitcoin only offers you Bitcoin for purchase. Unlike other platforms that tell you that Bitcoin is the future, but continue to offer Sh*tcoins like SHIBA INU for purchase to make more and more money, Swan Bitcoin is true to its philosophy.

Swan Bitcoin's philosophy is to allow as many people as possible to benefit from the Bitcoin revolution. Swan Bitcoin allows you to make Bitcoin your savings solution without having to worry about anything. You plan recurring purchases and then you can let your balance grow without having to constantly hesitate: “Should I buy BTC now, or should I wait?”.

It's these types of questions that keep you from taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution in my opinion.

Before you go any further, ask yourself this question again, “What's stopping you from taking full advantage of Bitcoin?”

Your emotions! Indeed, when the price of Bitcoin drops below $40K, after reaching an ATH of $69K a few weeks earlier, many of you start to panic and sell your BTC. It is this kind of decision that will cost you money and hurt your future with Bitcoin.

With this in mind, Swan Bitcoin has made a bold choice. The platform does not implement a Selling button. That's right, you can't sell your Bitcoin purchased on Swan Bitcoin on the platform. Swan Bitcoin allows you to access your private keys at any time by allowing you to transfer your BTC to cold storage, but Swan Bitcoin protects you from the biggest mistake you could make this decade: selling your BTC prematurely.

Here's Swan Bitcoin's explanation of this bold choice:

In the words of Swan Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin has historically done very well over longer timeframes, and selling may not be the most optimal long-term decision. That’s why we built Swan to help people save for the long term”.

Swan Bitcoin does not seek to maximize profit at all costs like other trading platforms that prefer to let you believe that being a trader is in your best interest. Swan Bitcoin tells you that taking the long view with Bitcoin is the best thing you can do. And Swan Bitcoin goes further to help you follow that philosophy.

If you want to sell your Bitcoin, you can always do so, but by transferring your BTC to another platform. This will make you think twice, and you will understand that your interest now is not in selling, but rather in accumulating for the future.

Swan Bitcoin is for those who fundamentally believe in Bitcoin. If you do, you should try his platform.

As you can see, the Swan Bitcoin platform is mainly for people who have reached a certain level of confidence in the Bitcoin revolution. So it's not for everyone, but if you fundamentally believe in Bitcoin, I think you should check out what Swan Bitcoin offers.

If you go through my affiliate link, you'll get $10 in BTC for free after you sign up. Pretty interesting. I don't usually recommend trading platforms with an affiliate link, but I'm making an exception here because I share the same philosophy as Swan Bitcoin, and I find the founders of the platform to be real Bitcoiners.

So my goal is to share their beneficial initiative to the Bitcoin revolution while allowing you to benefit from it if you wish. With Swan Bitcoin, you will be able to focus only on the number of BTC you hold.

That was the whole point of my article. It's up to you to see if this is of interest to you.

