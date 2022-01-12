Focus on Bitcoin Utility Growth Potential – This Is How Changpeng Zhao Got a Fortune of $96B

Bloomberg has just revealed that according to its latest estimates, Changpeng Zhao has a fortune of at least $96 billion. If you don't know who Changpeng Zhao is, you might think he's just another billionaire who doesn't even make it into the global top 10, which requires you to be above $100 billion to get in.

Better known by his initials CZ, Changpeng Zhao is not just another billionaire. He is indeed the CEO and founder of Binance, one of the most powerful cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world. His fortune, CZ made it into the world of cryptocurrency.

So he's a billionaire in a league of his own. Of course, these are just estimates from Bloomberg, but there is no doubt that CZ is immensely wealthy. At the root of his fortune is a philosophy that has allowed him to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

Changpeng Zhao went all-in on Bitcoin in 2014 convinced by its incredible utility growth potential