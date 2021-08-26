Five Limiting Beliefs That Prevent You From Buying Bitcoin

Image: Adobe Stock

In her best-selling book "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success", Carol S. Dweck makes a distinction between two categories of people. On the one hand, you have people with a fixed mindset, and on the other, those with a growth mindset.

Obviously, people with a growth mindset are more likely to succeed in seizing the opportunities that come their way in life.

With Bitcoin, you can see that many people react with a fixed mindset. Bitcoin is a monetary revolution backed by a major technological disruption, and many people have a hard time moving beyond what they know to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I see too many people every day missing out on the Bitcoin opportunity because of this fixed mindset. In life, it is the power of your mindset that will make all the difference. So it is in your best interest to develop your growth mindset. For Bitcoin, this means debunking five beliefs that are holding you back from taking action.

“I'm too late to fully participate in the party”

Many people are interested in Bitcoin. After all, who wouldn't be interested in an asset whose price has continued to rise incredibly over the past decade. The financial appeal is causing many people to question whether or not they should buy Bitcoin.

Some take action, but many then get it into their heads that they are too late.

These people feel that they have missed the Bitcoin opportunity. This is a false belief that you absolutely must overcome. Remember, Bitcoin is only a little over 12 years old. For a monetary revolution of this magnitude, that's nothing. Bitcoin users base just passed 100 million users in September 2020.

Bitcoin is at the same level in terms of users as the Internet was in 1997.

Today, the Internet reaches over 60% of the world's population. If Bitcoin follows its current growth curve, it will reach one million users faster than the Internet did in its day, by 2025.

By opting for the Bitcoin system today, you are still an early adopter. There's no need to feel behind the curve.

“Bitcoin is too technical and complicated for me”

I discovered Bitcoin in 2014, and it was the technological feat that its system represents that first intrigued me. At the time, Bitcoin was presented as a very complicated system for a few geeks to use.

Since that time, huge strides have been made in terms of user experience.

It has never been easier to buy Bitcoin with platforms like Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini to name a few. What may give you the impression that Bitcoin is complicated is when you hear about private keys perhaps.

You might think that you need to understand cryptography to secure your Bitcoin.

Rest assured, this is not the case. There are different types of solutions for cold storage of your Bitcoin, i.e. outside of the exchange platforms. For all, everything is clearly explained, and there is nothing insurmountable for someone who wants to take responsibility for the security of their wealth.

“What happens if I buy Bitcoin and its price crashes?”

I meet other people who never stop living with regrets. Their favorite phrase is: "If I had bought Bitcoin for $5K...". You can replace $5K with $10K, $20K, and soon $30K.

These people don't realize that it's useless to live with regrets. You have to learn from your past and act in the present to build a better future.

This mentality leads these people to never buy Bitcoin. Indeed, when the price of Bitcoin falls, they wait for it to fall even more. When the price of Bitcoin rises, they don't act, because they are afraid the price will crash after they buy.

If you are in this mental block, you need to take a step back. Since the inception of Bitcoin, HODLing Bitcoin has been a profitable strategy over 96% of the time:

Bitcoin Profitable Days - Source: lookintobitcoin.com

When you buy Bitcoin, you have to commit to the long term. If you can have this vision, you will become a HODLer no matter what. If the price of Bitcoin crashes after you buy it, you'll just accumulate more.

Even those who bought Bitcoin in late 2017 when its price was almost $20K are largely in profit today if they remained HODLers. It's all about confidence in the Bitcoin revolution. It's up to you to show it.

“Many politicians and economists say that Bitcoin is dangerous and has no use. Is this true?”

Politicians and economists are overwhelmed by the monetary revolution that is Bitcoin. They are afraid to see the growth of a monetary system that gives power back to the people. A system that will no longer allow them to impoverish 99% of the people while they can enjoy its unfairness.

Under these conditions, they do everything to denigrate Bitcoin.

The fallacious attacks on Bitcoin are always the same: Bitcoin is used only for illegal activities. It is dangerous according to them. Bitcoin is also a real danger to the climate. In short, Bitcoin should be avoided at all costs if you listen to these people who are stakeholders in the current system.

You need to understand that these people are saying this because they don't want to be disrupted.

Your interest is to go beyond these arguments to understand for yourself what Bitcoin brings to the world. Bitcoin has enormous utility for millions of people around the world.

As far as what Bitcoin brings to the world, here is a non-exhaustive list:

Bank the Unbanked

Green Energy Incentive

Best Savings Technology

Deflationary System

Unconfiscatable Money

Be your Own Bank

Rules without Rulers

Sovereignty

Bitcoin is all about power, not money. It's up to you to decide to take power over your future life.

"I don't even know where to start buying Bitcoin"

Buying Bitcoin has become something extremely simple in my opinion. For investors who are used to the stock market, you won't notice any difference. The only new thing is that you will have to take your Bitcoin out of the exchange platform you choose and send it to cold storage where you will have the private keys to your Bitcoin.

You will then truly become the sole master of your wealth.

To help you do this, you can count on the Bitcoin community. Every Bitcoiner is here to help you understand what you are still struggling with. I answer questions to help new people take advantage of this incredible revolution.

The greatest gift for me is to see the people I've helped become Bitcoiners themselves. I hope you will be one day. Then you will have discovered the ugly truth of the current system, and more importantly, how to escape it with Bitcoin.

Final Thoughts

The educational system has always placed us in a comfortable lie regarding the current monetary and financial system. To take advantage of Bitcoin, you'll need to adopt a growth mindset. You will have to get out of your comfort zone which is the fiat system.

Bitcoin is the growth zone. The zone in which you will be able to take power over your life. The freedoms that Bitcoin gives you are clearly worth the effort to overcome the false beliefs that limit your growth.

I hope this article will be the first step in your future growth towards taking power over your wealth, and ultimately, your life.