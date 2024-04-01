First Monthly Close Above $70K for Bitcoin. What’s Next for Bitcoin Price?
Bitcoin Price Update.
It's April 1, 2024.
Bitcoin has just closed its 7th consecutive month in the green:
Since September 2023, Bitcoin has been in the green, which can be seen in the market sentiment, which is still in extreme greed:
March 2024 closed above $70K at $71.3K:
Whatever happens, March 2024 will go down as a historic month for the price of Bitcoin. First close above $70K. More importantly, it closed above the ATH of 2021.
The price of Bitcoin posted a performance of +68.8% over Q1 2024:
This is slightly below the Q1 2023 performance for the Bitcoin price.
