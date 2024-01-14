Financial Giants in the World of Bitcoin: The Risk of Seeing Bitcoin Reduced to the Role of Gold 2.0?
That would be a shame, because Bitcoin's potential for humanity is so much greater than that!
The entry of the financial giants into the world of Bitcoin is a source of concern that the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution has been lost.
The Wall Street giants will do their utmost to resume their role as intermediaries in this revolutionary alternative system, Bitcoin.
If you're a Bitcoiner, it won't have escaped your notice that these financi…
