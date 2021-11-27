Fiatcoiner vs. Shitcoiner vs. Bitcoiner – Which One Are You?

I'm going to be intentionally provocative to start this article, but the world can be divided into three categories when it comes to money. We have the Fiatcoiner, the Shitcoiner, and the Bitcoiner.

In the face of the great monetary inflation that we have been experiencing for almost two years, it seems to me that you absolutely must position yourself to best protect your future regarding money. Far be it from me to push you into one or the other category, but rather to open your eyes to what this implies.

Fiatcoiner

The first category is what I would call Fiatcoiners. As you probably know, the traditional currencies you use in your daily life, such as the US dollar or the euro, are called fiat currencies.

A Fiatcoiner is someone who will trust these fiat currencies which have no intrinsic value except that your governments guarantee that they do and force you to use them.

For the US dollar, it is frequently said that this currency is backed by the US military. This refers to the many wars America has started around the world to ensure the hegemony of its currency over the current monetary and financial system.

It must be said that the American dollar gives an exorbitant privilege to America. It is as if the rest of the world pays for the standard of living of Americans. America cannot afford to lose this advantage that power like China now wants to challenge to reach its goal in the coming years: to become the first world power.

If you are an ardent supporter of the US dollar or any other fiat currency, you are among those who have blind faith in the actions of central banks and governments. Or maybe you are simply resigned to the current system that you think is immovable.