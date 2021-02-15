Feeling Abused by the Stock Market? Buying Bitcoin Is the Answer

Illustration by @ssaurel

At the beginning of 2021, the GameStop affair will have shaken Wall Street. Within a few days, small investors managed to shake up the powerful hedge funds. To do so, these investors met on a Reddit forum called Wall Street Bets. They then decided to teach a good lesson to a group of hedge funds that had decided to short GameStop's shares.

They massively bought the GameStop share. This created an incredible snowball effect that saw the price of GameStop skyrocket by more than 1400% in a few days. An increase of this magnitude in such a short period of time rarely happens on Wall Street.

The famous hedge funds finally had to abandon their short positions on GameStop after losing billions of dollars.

Wall Street Bets users were then boasting that they had made thousands of dollars by bringing these hedge funds to their knees. Something that many people thought impossible. Is the world of finance changing?

While it is always the small investors who are the butt of the joke, they have managed to take brilliant revenge. Wrong players, the Wall Street actors showed what their true face was. Most GameStop buyers having used Robinhood to buy their shares, some powerful people pushed the company to block purchases/sales on this stock.

The SEC then threatened to block purchases/sales of shares discussed on the Wall Street Bets forum. Rather than accept the rules of what should be a true free market, Wall Street players refuse to lose. For them, the stock market must be risk-free.

In March 2020, during the liquidity crisis that hit the world following the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we already had an example of the manipulation of the stock market. Faced with the too rapid decline in share prices, trading had been stopped several times through the use of the famous circuit-breakers.

Thus, when the price of a share drops too violently, the tradings are automatically stopped. There are 3 levels of activation. The first is at 7% down, the second at 13%, and the last at 20%. When this third level is reached, the exchanges for the concerned stock stop for the rest of the day.

This is where we see the flaws in centralized systems that allow those who run them to apply the rules of their choice, to the disregard of thousands of users.

Another fine example of the dangers of centralization was once again brought to light during the GameStop affair. When Robinhood blocked the purchase/sale of the GameStop stock to its users, thousands of users rushed to Google and Apple's application stores to put a bad rating on the Robinhood application.

Nothing could be more logical after all. You are a user, you have the right to leave a negative comment if you are disappointed by an application. Well, apparently not. Apple and Google have eliminated thousands of negative comments so that Robinhood's rating on their respective blinds doesn't tend towards zero.

These centralized platforms clearly do not represent the future. Whether it's for financial markets, application stores, video platforms, or social networks, centralization promotes censorship and totally unfair arbitrary decisions by a few humans who feel all-powerful.

Faced with the behavior of the people pulling the strings on Wall Street, many investors feel totally abused. This is understandable. The good news is that there is already an answer to the injustice they are feeling right now. That answer is to buy Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is the great reset of the current monetary and financial system.

Bitcoin has no leader and belongs to all its users. It is the money of the people supported by the people. Above all, the rules of Bitcoin do not change in front of the arbitrary decisions of a few powerful people. The rules of the game with Bitcoin are known in advance, and they are applied to all users in the same way.

No user is more important than another on the Bitcoin network. This is something totally revolutionary.

When you buy Bitcoin, you know that there will never be more than 21 million units of BTC issued. You know all about the programmatic monetary policy of Bitcoin. You can predict the issuance of the new BTC for the coming years. Bitcoin gives you incredible guarantees in a world as uncertain as ours.

Best of all, Bitcoin works all the time. There are no circuit-breakers when the price of Bitcoin drops violently. Bitcoin price volatility is a feature, not a bug. It is up to you to have complete confidence in Bitcoin to make this volatility your greatest ally. For some who do not trust Bitcoin, it will necessarily become their worst enemy.

Bitcoin rewards those who believe in its revolution. Period.

In March 2020, during the liquidity crisis that hit all liquid markets, the price of Bitcoin lost more than 50% of its value in a few hours. It went from over $8K to $3.8K. No one stopped the exchanges. In any case, no one could have. Bitcoin is a decentralized system without a leader. No one can stop Bitcoin.

Final Thoughts

That's the big difference with the current system. If you are disappointed with the stock market and want to be part of the only true free market in the world, you have no choice but to buy Bitcoin. Sooner or later, you will eventually come to it to protect your money future.

So why not do it now while we're still in the early adopter phase?

I'll leave you to think about it. Feel free to share the fruits of your reflection in the comments.

