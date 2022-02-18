For the past ten days, the price of Bitcoin has been moving in step with the propaganda war between America and Russia regarding the situation on the Ukrainian border.

While the price of Bitcoin was facing resistance at $45.5K last week, America announced an imminent entry into the war by Russia with an attack scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022, according to Washington. Why Wednesday and not Thursday? We will never know...

Finally, it seems that Vladimir Putin had other things to do on Wednesday, and nothing happened as announced. Russia even announced a withdrawal of 10,000 military personnel which allowed the price of Bitcoin to rebound to around $44.5K as a de-escalation of tension between Ukraine and Russia seemed to be in the offing:

And then today, February 18, 2022, America announced that Russia has increased its military contingent to more than 150,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. According to Washington, Russia has never been so close to attacking Ukraine. Moscow could find a pretext to invade Ukraine as early as this weekend, according to US officials.

What to think about all this?