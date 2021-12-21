Expectations vs. Reality – You Have To Accept the Way the Bitcoin Price Is Progressing.

And then build your game over the long term.

CommentShare

Bitcoin will reach $100K by the end of 2021.

In the middle of 2020, a few days after the third Halving of Bitcoin, I still remember making this bold prediction in one of my articles. It is always tricky to make this kind of prediction because when you are wrong, which happens very frequently, many people come to blame you for the lack of accuracy of your predictions.

As I always repeat, it is only my opinion. Nothing more. As I don't have a crystal ball at my disposal, I can't give you any guarantee. Simply share my opinion. It is up to you to integrate this into your thought process before making your own decisions.

At that time, the price of Bitcoin was between $9K and $10K, and nothing seemed to be happening. Many were even beginning to find Bitcoin boring. As July 2020 began, I urged my readers not to confuse the signal with the noise:

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter
Noise vs Signal in Bitcoin World: Learn to See the Bigger Picture
This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package…
Read more
a year ago · 4 likes · Sylvain Saurel

It is essential to focus on what matters about Bitcoin

This post is for paid subscribers