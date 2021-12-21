Expectations vs. Reality – You Have To Accept the Way the Bitcoin Price Is Progressing.

Bitcoin will reach $100K by the end of 2021.

In the middle of 2020, a few days after the third Halving of Bitcoin, I still remember making this bold prediction in one of my articles. It is always tricky to make this kind of prediction because when you are wrong, which happens very frequently, many people come to blame you for the lack of accuracy of your predictions.

As I always repeat, it is only my opinion. Nothing more. As I don't have a crystal ball at my disposal, I can't give you any guarantee. Simply share my opinion. It is up to you to integrate this into your thought process before making your own decisions.

At that time, the price of Bitcoin was between $9K and $10K, and nothing seemed to be happening. Many were even beginning to find Bitcoin boring. As July 2020 began, I urged my readers not to confuse the signal with the noise:

It is essential to focus on what matters about Bitcoin