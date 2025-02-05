Ever since you entered the world of Bitcoin, you've heard repeatedly that it's imperative to hold the private keys to your Bitcoin. Self-custody is inseparable from the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution. On the other hand, there is one notion that is much less emphasized among beginners in the world of Bitcoin. This is the notion of UTXO. UTXO stands for Unspent Transaction Output.

The management of UTXOs has historically been regarded as something optional or reserved for advanced users. Nevertheless, as Bitcoin's weak money price continues to climb, it's becoming vital for all Bitcoin holders to take an interest.

Indeed, having small UTXOs can prove problematic for the fruits of your labor saving in Bitcoin.