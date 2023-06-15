If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The title of my issue is bound to ring a bell with book lovers. I've borrowed the title of the book “Everything Bad Is Good for You” and adapted it to my Bitcoin-centric issue.

For those less keen on reading, “Everything Bad Is Good for You” is the title of a book published in 2005 that defends a thesis that was rather unpopular at the time: certain things that the general public considers bad, such as television or video games, can, have numerous benefits for your well-being and intelligence.

If you'd like to learn more about this book, feel free to check out the details on the Amazon page: “Everything Bad Is Good for You”.

With the basic idea out of the way, you're going to say to me, as you often do, “What does this have to do with Bitcoin?”

You'll quickly understand what I'm getting at, as the cryptocurrency industry is under attack from all sides from Gary “Security” Gensler's SEC, itself under attack from certain members of the US Congress.

In the past, you may have noticed Altcoin founders selling their projects to you by pointing out alleged limitations of Bitcoin that their projects come to correct.

“My Altcoin X fixes the problems with the number of transactions Bitcoin can handle per second.”

“My Altcoin Y can scale infinitely.”

“My Altcoin Z evolves faster than Bitcoin.”

“My Altcoin K is at the cutting edge of technology.”

“My Altcoin J will allow you to earn more money via dividends.”

“My Altcoin M is more decentralized than the Bitcoin network.”

I'll stop here because you've heard this before.

When you want to sell a product, because that's exactly what these founders are trying to do, anything goes, even lying as you've already noticed.

And then, as time goes by, the truth eventually comes out, as is the case here. The problem is that this is to the detriment of thousands of users, who lose a lot of money and time.

That's why I recently explained that there's an essential distinction to be made between Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is a social project, whereas cryptocurrencies are merely financial projects:

It's hardly surprising, then, that the founders and advocates of these Altcoins are constantly looking for angles of attack against Bitcoin, pointing out specific features of Bitcoin that would be bad and giving them a chance to convince you that their project is the one to which you should direct the fruits of your labor.

And this is where you'll understand what I'm getting at with the title of my issue.

Everything that is presented as bad about Bitcoin is good for you!

Bitcoin consumes energy? That's great for you because that's what gives value to your BTC units. Bitcoin can't be printed out of thin air like the US dollar.

BITCOIN = ENERGY.

Bitcoin is evolving slowly? That's a good thing because the goal is to secure hundreds of billions of dollars of people's absolute trust in the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin evolves at its own pace. It evolves at the pace needed to guarantee the security of its users' wealth, but also the future of its revolution. The slightest bug introduced into the Bitcoin network by excessive haste would be catastrophic not only for you but also for the people who are already making Bitcoin a daily Plan A around the world.

Bitcoin's price is too volatile? It's a feature, not a bug! You're looking at the world's only truly free market. The price of Bitcoin responds to the law of supply and demand. That's just the way it is, and you're no longer used to it, thanks to the constant manipulations you've become accustomed to in the current system.

Is Bitcoin technology outdated? Bitcoin technology is perfectly suited to the problem Bitcoin solves. There's no need to make things complicated when they can be made simple. Bitcoin's superiority lies not in its technology but in its monetary attributes.

You won't find a better solution than Bitcoin to solve the problem that the Bitcoin system solves. There is no second-best. So you'll save time and money by focusing directly on the real signal: the Bitcoin revolution.

The Bitcoin system can't handle enough transactions to be used in everyday payments by several billion people? That's true and that's good because the Bitcoin system wasn't designed for that. You have to think of the Bitcoin system as a central bank. The Lightning Network will be used precisely for these everyday payments. Exchanges between nodes and the Bitcoin system will take place on an ad hoc basis.

To understand the importance of the Lightning Network for the future of Bitcoin and its mass adoption, read this article:

As you can see, everything that is reported as bad for Bitcoin is good for you and the Bitcoin mission. It's as simple as that.

As for the vision of some that Bitcoin should evolve faster by copying the features of every trendy project, remember that Bitcoin is not meant to follow trends, but rather to meet the real and lasting needs of its users.

The Bitcoin system and its ecosystem will eventually adopt new uses if these become perennial and of interest to enough people in the future. Bitcoin doesn't respond to fashion but steps back to become ever more stable and secure.

This is how Bitcoin has always evolved, and this is how Bitcoin will continue to evolve. All to offer the best possible protection to every one of its users, who are looking to secure the fruits of their labor for the long term within the Bitcoin system.

