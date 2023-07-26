If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Today is Fed Day!

The months seem to go by faster and faster. So much so, that it seems as if the previous Fed FOMC Meeting took place last week.

Every time, it's the same little game.

Everyone is waiting to hear what Jerome Powell will announce at the end of the Fed's FOMC Meeting. A few central bankers who are not representative of the people will decide on the behavior of all market participants.

Don't Fight the Fed, as the saying goes.

While this has always been the case in the world of traditional finance, I expected better in the world of Bitcoin.

After all, Bitcoin is a unit of wealth, independent of the control of central bankers and governments. The Bitcoin protocol gives you all the guarantees you need, as I explain in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin”.

Bitcoin solves the number one problem for all investors:

However, to benefit from the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution, you need to adopt the only winning approach with Bitcoin: the long-term one.

You must adopt a low-time preference.

Stop looking for instant gratification by playing the game the Fed and other central banks are tricking you into thinking about the future. The current monetary and financial system doesn't allow you to do that, which is why you must choose to get out of the Fed's playground.

By moving into the world of Bitcoin, you have a chance to participate in the development of a playing field where the rules are known in advance and can't be changed along the way by a minority of unrepresentative people.

With Bitcoin, you can take control, but you have to take the long view.

Once you understand the why of Bitcoin, you'll stop waiting feverishly for each Fed Day. You'll stop waiting for Jerome Powell's speeches and the Fed minutes. You'll stop being afraid when America's inflation figures are released.

You'll see that the economy comes and goes because everything follows cycles.

With Bitcoin, you'll have the guarantees you need to plan your future with peace of mind. The fruits of your labor will be safe in the world's most secure decentralized system. With your Bitcoin's private keys in your possession, no one can force you to do anything with your Bitcoin you don’t want to do.

Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom. Freedom to which the monetary and financial system has never accustomed us. This is also why Bitcoin is so surprising and can provoke so many negative reactions at first: it's the first time you're faced with something that really belongs to you with Bitcoin.

The other day, I told you that I bought Bitcoin at $31K. I've even bought it at $40K, $50K, and even $60K. The fact that the price of Bitcoin has just dropped below $30K again doesn't worry me at all, because I've adopted a low-time preference with Bitcoin.

My objectives are long-term. So I'm not going to be moved by a Fed Day. Like everyone else, I'll be watching Jerome Powell's announcement out of the corner of my eye. But in the end, it won't change what I hope to see for Bitcoin in the months and years to come.

And that is to participate in the development of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system. As you can see, this is the next step in HODLing Bitcoin, and it will enable us to become increasingly detached from these central bankers in the future.

