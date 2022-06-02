Even UFC World Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Is Sleeping Better at Night Thanks to Bitcoin.
The self-sovereignty that Bitcoin allows you to access is an incredible mental comfort.
“The Predator” has a good understanding of the why of Bitcoin and is betting on its future success. Cameroonian, Francis Ngannou argues that Bitcoin could be an emancipation breakthrough for Africa. The fact that he is from the African continent gives him a better perspective on the injustice of the current system than Westerners who are used to living in their comfort.
Francis Ngannou has therefore entered into a partnership with Cash App as early as 2021. Here's what he said at the time of Bitcoin:
“Bitcoin has value, it's secure and no one can interfere with it.”
“Today, I think, 'If I had known, I would have invested in Bitcoin five or seven years ago.' And I think in ten years, some people will say that. Because me, if I could really be 100 percent bank independent, I would be.”
As his dispute with the UFC over his compensation shows, Ngannou is seeking economic freedom for his future above all else. No wonder then that Bitcoin seemed like the best option for him to live his life on his own terms in the future.
It would seem that his relationship with banks is not the warmest, which is probably why he is so interested in this new alternative! He finally sums up his thinking well with two sayings:
“The poor man doesn't need the bank. Or maybe it's the bankers who aren't interested in the poor!”
“It looks like a USB stick, but it's a bank. If I told you how much money is in there ... It's a real safe. It would be useless to anyone, because the code to access it is unique.”
This confirms that, unlike many sports stars who are trying to take advantage of the cryptocurrency industry boom to generate more and more revenue, Ngannou has truly understood the why of Bitcoin. Bitcoin gives him guarantees and allows him to secure the fruits of his labor himself. All this while being as independent as possible from a banking system in which he has no confidence.
A true Bitcoiner, I tell you.
Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin
