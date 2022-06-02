This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

On January 22, 2022, the colossus Francis Ngannou reclaimed his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane . This fight had caused a stir in the Bitcoin world, as Ngannou revealed before the fight that he would receive half of his reward in Bitcoin.

“The Predator” has a good understanding of the why of Bitcoin and is betting on its future success. Cameroonian, Francis Ngannou argues that Bitcoin could be an emancipation breakthrough for Africa. The fact that he is from the African continent gives him a better perspective on the injustice of the current system than Westerners who are used to living in their comfort.

Francis Ngannou has therefore entered into a partnership with Cash App as early as 2021. Here's what he said at the time of Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin has value, it's secure and no one can interfere with it.”

The man expected to face Tyson Fury in a unique clash of the titans in the coming months has no faith in the banking world. A convinced Bitcoiner, Ngannou is in no way worried by the current Bitcoin crash since November 2021 :

“Today, I think, 'If I had known, I would have invested in Bitcoin five or seven years ago.' And I think in ten years, some people will say that. Because me, if I could really be 100 percent bank independent, I would be.”

As his dispute with the UFC over his compensation shows, Ngannou is seeking economic freedom for his future above all else. No wonder then that Bitcoin seemed like the best option for him to live his life on his own terms in the future.

It would seem that his relationship with banks is not the warmest, which is probably why he is so interested in this new alternative! He finally sums up his thinking well with two sayings:

“The poor man doesn't need the bank. Or maybe it's the bankers who aren't interested in the poor!”

In an interview a few days ago in French for GQ Magazine , Ngannou was asked about his 10 must-have items. Like any self-respecting Bitcoiner, he included his Ledger hardware wallet , in which he keeps his money:

“It looks like a USB stick, but it's a bank. If I told you how much money is in there ... It's a real safe. It would be useless to anyone, because the code to access it is unique.”

This confirms that, unlike many sports stars who are trying to take advantage of the cryptocurrency industry boom to generate more and more revenue, Ngannou has truly understood the why of Bitcoin. Bitcoin gives him guarantees and allows him to secure the fruits of his labor himself. All this while being as independent as possible from a banking system in which he has no confidence.

A true Bitcoiner, I tell you.

His interview with GQ Magazine will sound like a wake-up call to all those who doubt the current Bitcoin market, and those who still haven't taken the plunge into the sovereignty that Bitcoin can give you . It's up to you to take the next step.

Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin . Francis Ngannou has understood it well, it's up to you to do the same :)

