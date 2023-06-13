If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Ever since the SEC openly declared war on cryptocurrency, the crypto market has been under pressure. To say the least!

Some of the cryptocurrencies singled out by the SEC in the Binance and Coinbase lawsuits have already lost more than 50% of their value. And this is probably just the beginning for these Sh*tcoins, which Gary “Security” Gensler describes as “securities”.

The same Gary Gensler is now under pressure himself, as members of Congress would like to have him fired and change the way the SEC is run. This is the SEC Stabilization Act, which I'll tell you about next time.

As the market turns red, all the media are asking questions about Bitcoin.

Here are a few examples of the questions I've been getting in the media over the past few days:

“How is Bitcoin faring in this storm?”

“Is Bitcoin a failure?”

“Is Bitcoin next on the SEC list?”

“Is Bitcoin lost for America?”

...

I'll stop here, but I'm sure you've seen these types of questions in the media too.

Every time, the media conflate Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, when I remind you: Bitcoin != Crypto.

Even Gary “Security” Gensler said so himself in early 2023. Bitcoin is different.

So it makes little sense to keep talking about Bitcoin here when it's the cryptocurrency industry that's being attacked by the SEC.

You need to understand that there is a fundamental difference between Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Something that too few people emphasize to the general public.

And yet it's the key to understanding the why of Bitcoin, but also why Bitcoin is different.

Whereas cryptocurrencies are primarily financial projects, Bitcoin is a social project.

Cryptocurrencies are here to make their founders rich, and some lucky ones in the process, who will buy before anyone else... But this will be to the detriment of the last to arrive ...

With Bitcoin, none of that.

Bitcoin can make you rich, of course, but that will only be a positive consequence, not the primary objective of the Bitcoin revolution.

Bitcoin aims to enable as many people as possible to regain power over their money, and ultimately, over their lives. That's a major difference. Bitcoin offers a way out of the current system, which is flawed and not fixable.

That's why we need to promote a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system, as I explained here:

Accumulating Bitcoin and HODL was great, but now we need to take the next step. That step is to develop the use of Bitcoin daily, to give ourselves the means to advance this alternative system.

Without this willingness to use Bitcoin, it will remain a Digital Gold whose potential will not have been fully exploited. I recently told you that there's no point in comparing Bitcoin and gold because Bitcoin's reach is far greater for humanity than that of gold:

So all these media questions about Bitcoin are simply irrelevant.

Bitcoin is already a success because it is used daily by millions of people around the world. People who are already making Bitcoin a plan A. The success of the Bitcoin revolution should not be judged by its price. Bitcoin doesn't need to reach $100K to be a success.

It's something important for the general public to take on board.

Don't count on the media to convey this message. Their interest is quite different. Their interest lies in propagating the anti-Bitcoin narrative of the powerful at the head of the current system, to continue to dissuade as many people as possible from discovering Bitcoin and all its potential for you as an individual, but also for humanity in general!

So, the real question everyone needs to ask themselves right now is this:

Why has Bitcoin always met with such hostility from the powerful people at the head of today's monetary and financial system?

If you've understood the why of Bitcoin, you probably already have an idea of how to answer this question. Nevertheless, I'd love to read your answers in the comments.

Feel free to have your say :).

