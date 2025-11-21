“If I put $100 in Bitcoin in 2010, I’d have $2.8 billion now.”

It’s the great financial ghost story of the 21st century, the digital-age equivalent of “If I’d only bought that Andy Warhol painting in 1965.” It’s a statement we hear at family dinners, see on social media, and murmur to ourselves as we watch the charts. It’s clean, simple, and utterly devastatingly wrong.

No. You wouldn’t.

This isn’t a statement about your intelligence, your foresight, or your character. It is a fundamental, unassailable statement about your humanity.

The “what if” fantasy is an exercise in 20/20 hindsight, a dangerous game that edits out the single most important variable: the agonizing, soul-crushing, stomach-churning reality of the journey. We imagine ourselves as the protagonist of a clean, heroic story—a visionary who bought early, held with iron conviction, and cashed out at the peak.

The reality is not a hero’s journey. It is a survivor’s testimony, a story of staggering luck, accidental fortune, and a trip through eighty-one levels of psychological hell.

Let’s walk this path. Not the one from your imagination, but the one that actually happened.

The First Filter: The “Life-Changing” Money

You’re not you in 2010. You’re a version of you who is, by definition, a deep-niche computer nerd, a cypherpunk, or a libertarian ideologue. Bitcoin isn’t an “asset class”; it’s digital voodoo, a weird experiment discussed on obscure forums. You don’t “invest” $100. You waste $100, the same way you might on a new video game or a large pizza (or ten thousand pizzas, as the case may be).

But you get lucky. Your little joke, your $100 digital token, starts to move.

First, your $100 becomes $1,000. You laugh. You tell your friends. They tell you to sell and buy a new laptop. You don’t. You’re a “genius.”

Then, it becomes $100,000.

Stop right there. For the vast majority of people on Earth, this is the end of the line. $100,000 is not a joke. It is a new car. It is the down payment on a house. It is the end of your student debt. It is a life-altering event. The psychological pressure to “lock in” this gain—to turn digital ether into a physical, tangible, life-improving thing—is overwhelming.

But let’s say you are not most people. You are the protagonist. You hold.

Then, your $100,000 becomes $1.7 million.

And now, we have a real problem. You haven’t just made money; you’ve made “I-can-quit-my-job-tomorrow” money. You’ve made “I-can-buy-my-parents-a-house” money. You’ve made “my-kids-are-going-to-college-for-free” money.

And you’re supposed to... do nothing?

You’re supposed to watch $1.7 million—a sum that could solve every single immediate problem in your life—and not smash the “sell” button? Every rational fiber of your being, every person you love and respect, every financial advisor on the planet would be screaming at you, in unison, “SELL. IT. NOW.”

To hold past this point is not conviction. It’s a form of madness.

The Great Apocalypse: Surviving the 90% Loss

But you, our superhuman investor, are mad. You “do nothing.” And for your troubles, you are rewarded by watching your $1.7 million retirement fund evaporate.

It doesn’t just dip. It crashes. It burns. It goes to $170,000.

Let’s be clear about what just happened. You have just lost, on paper, over $1.5 million. You have lost 90% of your net worth. You’ve gone from being a millionaire to... well, still being wealthy, but you feel like the poorest person on Earth.

This is the “I told you so” moment. This is when your spouse, your friends, and your own brain turn on you. “You idiot. You had it. You had it all, and you blew it.” The regret is so profound, so acidic, it would dissolve steel. You are a financial Icarus, and you have just hit the water, hard.

This is the single greatest filter in the history of the asset. The 90% loss. The people who survive this are not “holders.” They are the shell-shocked, the traumatized.

And you, our mythical hero, still do nothing.

The Billionaire’s Burden: When Gains Become Pain

You’ve been vindicated. Your trauma-induced paralysis (which you now call “conviction”) pays off. The market, in its infinite mania, comes roaring back.

Your $170,000 surges to $110 million.

This is where the fantasy completely breaks down. We have left the realm of “investing” and entered the realm of absurdity. You are no longer rich. You are dynastically wealthy. You are a 1-percenter-of-the-1-percent wealthy. You are “name-on-a-building” wealthy.

And you, God help us, are still supposed to do nothing.

But then, the market reminds you of its power. It reminds you that it is the master, and you are just along for the ride.

Your $110 million withers to $18 million.

You just lost $92 million.

Read that again. You. Lost. Ninety-Two. Million. Dollars.

This is not a “dip.” This is a trauma that would break a nation. You could have funded a hospital. You could have endowed a university. You could have ended world hunger for a small village for a century. And you lost it. Because you “did nothing.”

The pain of this loss is incomprehensible. This is the moment we must introduce the foundational concept of Prospect Theory, the Nobel Prize-winning work of psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. Their research proved, unequivocally, that humans experience the pain of a loss at roughly twice the intensity of the pleasure from an equivalent gain.

The joy of “gaining” $92 million is a massive dopamine hit. The pain of losing $92 million is a soul-crushing, life-ending, psychological catastrophe.

And the market isn’t done with you.

It watches you bleed, then it rockets you back up. Your $18 million surges to $390 million.

Then, just to make sure you haven’t become complacent, it slashes you again. Your $390 million deteriorates to $85 million.

You just lost $305 million.

Who are you, at this point? What kind of human can watch a quarter-billion dollars—a sum that could reshape the lives of 10,000 people—vanish from their screen and do nothing?

You are no longer a person. You are a node in the network. A passive observer to a mathematical storm that has your name attached to it.

Then, the storm rages one last time.

Your $85 million climbs to $1.6 billion.

It shrinks to $390 million. (A $1.2 billion loss. Just... a casual $1.2 billion.)

And finally, it surges to $2.8 billion.

And now, for some reason, after ignoring 10 separate, civilization-ending psychological events... now you finally decide to do something.

This is the $2.8 billion lie.

The Two People Who Actually Make It

Humans don’t hold from $100 to $2.8 billion. The human animal is not wired for it. We are creatures of fear, greed, and most powerfully, regret. We are designed to avoid pain. This journey is nothing but pain, punctuated by moments of euphoric, terrifying gain.

The only people who make this journey fall into two categories.

1. The Cryptographic Prisoners (”Forced Diamond Hands”)

These are the people who lost their private keys. They are the ones who threw a hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin into a Welsh landfill and are now spending their lives trying to convince the local government to let them excavate it.

These individuals didn’t “hold.” They were imprisoned by the technology. Their “diamond hands” are not a sign of resolve; they are the bars of a cryptographic cage. They were forced, against their will, to sit through every 90% drop and 10,000% gain, unable to “smash the sell button at 3 a.m.” They are the ultimate accidental HODLers. They won the game by being disqualified from playing.

2. The Forgotten Fortunes (The “Coma Patient” Strategy)

These are the people who simply forgot. They mined some Bitcoin on a laptop in 2010, shut it down, put it in a dusty attic, and moved on with their lives. They didn’t watch the $1.7 million go to $170,000. They didn’t feel the $1.2 billion loss. They didn’t experience the eighty-one levels of hell.

They were, in effect, in a self-induced coma. They didn’t check the price. They didn’t join the subreddits. They didn’t have a “strategy.”

The only winning move was not to play.

They are the ones who, 14 years later, read an article, boot up a dusty machine, find an old wallet.dat file, and realize they are now one of the richest people on the planet. This isn’t an investment strategy. This is winning the lottery after you’ve thrown the ticket in a drawer and forgotten it existed.

The Human Element Is the Bug, Not the Feature

So, what does this teach us? It teaches us that “HODL” is not a strategy; it’s a meme born from a typo that became a necessary coping mechanism for enduring an unendurable market.

The “If I’d only...” fantasy is toxic because it frames a win as a failure.

The person who sold at $1.7 million and bought a house for their family? They won.

The person who sold at $100,000 to pay off their debts and start a business? They won.

The person who sold at $170,000 during the first great crash, just to stop the bleeding and sleep at night? They won.

They won because they made a decision that exchanged chaotic, abstract, digital wealth for a concrete improvement in their human lives. They beat the game by choosing to stop playing.

The $2.8 billion figure is a mirage. It’s a number that exists only for the inhuman, the accidental, and the imprisoned.

So, the next time you hear someone say, “If I put $100 in Bitcoin in 2010...” you can nod, smile, and know the truth. You can tell them that a human being didn’t just go from $100 to $2.8 billion.

A human gets dragged through eighty-one levels of psychological hell and, eventually, blessedly, smashes the sell button at 3 a.m.

And that’s not a failure. That’s just being human.

