If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution that is changing the world of the future for the better.

You already know this catchphrase that all Bitcoiners repeat to you constantly.

If Bitcoiners repeat this phrase so frequently, it's because it's our truth about Bitcoin. It's our perception of Bitcoin, developed after hours and hours of studying the solution that Bitcoin represents, but also above all, studying the problem that the current monetary and financial system represents.

I'm not asking you to take my word for it, because the whole point of Bitcoin is to get you to develop a critical mind: Don't Trust, Verify.

So I've written a book about Bitcoin called “The Truth About Bitcoin”. Mind you, you won't find the universal truth about Bitcoin in this book, because it doesn't exist... What you will find in this book is everything you need to form your own opinion about Bitcoin. You'll be able to understand and verify everything for yourself. That's how you'll be able to take power over your life!

After reading this book, chances are you'll say that Bitcoin is simple after all.

To help you start 2024 in the best possible way, i.e. by understanding the why of Bitcoin, I'm offering a 50% discount on my book by entering the code 8NM45XR on Gumroad at the time of purchase.

-50% off "The Truth About Bitcoin"

If you wish to pay in Satoshis, I offer the same 50% discount. Please contact me by email in this case: sylvain.saurel@gmail.com.

After all, it's common sense. With Bitcoin, you have hard money limited to 21 million units whatever happens.

For this hard money, you have a programmatic monetary policy defined in Bitcoin's source code that nobody can arbitrarily change.

This monetary policy is simple: new BTC units are issued on average every 10 minutes. These new units are offered as rewards to miners who help secure the decentralized Bitcoin network. When a miner successfully mines the next block of transactions on the Bitcoin network, he or she receives the reward in BTC.

This reward is halved for every 210,000 transaction blocks mined. This event is called the Bitcoin Halving. The fourth Bitcoin Halving is scheduled for 2024, a hundred days from now!

The magic of the Bitcoin network also lies in the fact that the difficulty of mining is adjusted every 2,016 blocks mined, i.e. roughly every two weeks.

The rules of the Bitcoin protocol are set in stone and are so simple that children can understand them.

It is precisely from this simplicity that Bitcoin draws its strength.

In a world where complexity has become the norm to mask fraudulent and dubious behavior that works against the people, Bitcoin shines through its transparency and accessibility to all. Anyone can and should become a node on the Bitcoin network. This allows you to check for yourself that the rules of the Bitcoin protocol are being applied correctly every 10 minutes. It gives you real power over the fruits of your labor.

This simplicity has incredible consequences in a whole host of areas. We've only seen a few percent of the monumental impact the Bitcoin revolution will have on the world of the future. The best is yet to come because once you fix money with Bitcoin, you can sooner or later end up fixing a whole host of other issues. Everything starts with money!

Despite all this, so many people still find it hard to get into the world of Bitcoin.

The reason seems to me to be that this new-found simplicity baffles the general public, who for decades have been accustomed to this complexity designed by the powerful at the head of the current system to hide the truth from the people. The general public thinks that such simplicity cannot work.

And yet, the Bitcoin system turned 15 on January 3, 2024, and it works perfectly.

Once you've understood the why of Bitcoin, you'll agree with me that the early years of Bitcoin are a fascinating experiment in human nature.

For years, people have been wondering whether they were too late to take advantage of Bitcoin. Ever since Bitcoin hit $100, you've had people wondering if they've missed the boat. At $1,000, this question came to the fore again. Then at $5K, then $10K, ...

The price of Bitcoin is above $40K as I write this, and yet you still haven't missed the boat on the Bitcoin revolution.

The reality is that no one can miss the boat of the Bitcoin revolution once they understand the why of Bitcoin.

The purpose of the Bitcoin revolution is to give you back the power of money by protecting you from the current system that ravages the fruits of your labor through inflation and censorship.

Bitcoin is your chance. Bitcoin is the chance for all of us because Bitcoin reconciles individual interests with those of the collective. Bitcoin offers us all a unique chance to have an alternative system that is dissociated from the debt-based system that has always been imposed on us. A fairer and more equitable system for the greatest number.

From now on, you can never be behind with a revolution that allows you to regain power over the fruits of your labor and live your life on your terms.

Sooner or later, you'll understand, because time is on Bitcoin's side.

Refer a friend