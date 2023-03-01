You've just discovered Bitcoin.

You're excited about what all the Bitcoiners are telling you about this incredible monetary revolution. You end up buying your first Bitcoin units.

You don't make your self-sovereignty a priority yet. So you leave your Bitcoin on the exchange platform you chose to get started. You've read that to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution, you must take possession of your private keys. You've heard the famous “Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin.”

However, you tell yourself there's no rush. Besides, Coinbase is a reliable exchange platform. After all, Coinbase is listed on the stock exchange! So you make your first mistake by delegating the responsibility for the security of the fruits of your labor to a third party.

After a few weeks, your enthusiasm gradually fades. You were told about the volatility of the Bitcoin price and thought you were experiencing something exciting. Finally, you fall into one of those many periods when the price of Bitcoin moves sideways in a range.

You are disappointed because you were mainly looking to make a profit with Bitcoin. You still haven't figured out the why of Bitcoin, so you decide to look elsewhere. After all, you've seen that there are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there. Little by little, you are seduced by the speeches of the Sh*tcoiners.

They tell you that they are Bitcoiners (that's a first lie), but that they are disappointed by some of the technical aspects of the Bitcoin Blockchain. Since no one controls Bitcoin, they have decided to create their cryptocurrency project that will revolutionize the cryptocurrency industry. This is where the second lie comes in, as these founders would have you believe that Bitcoin is in the same category as these cryptocurrencies.

But Bitcoin is different. Even Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC just said it very clearly:

Despite all the warnings, you are still guided by that human feeling that drives us to take more and more investment risks: greed. In Oliver Stone's film Wall Street, Gordon Gekko may have said that “Greed is Good,” but you will see that this is not always the case for the majority of the general public, who will end up being trapped by this very type of character.

Your greed is pushing you to gradually abandon the real signal, the Bitcoin revolution, to focus on the ambient noise, the Sh*tcoins. And there is a lot of noise in the cryptocurrency industry.

Not a week goes by without a founder announcing an exceptional roadmap for his project that will eventually relegate Bitcoin to the background. Some people tell you that Bitcoin is the MySpace of the cryptocurrency industry. Others tell you that Bitcoin is technologically obsolete. All arguments are good to push you to buy their Sh*tcoins, of which they have taken care to pre-mining a significant amount even before the launch of their Blockchain.

They will justify this by telling you that it is to finance the development of their project ... It's a bit big, but some people believe it because they buy these Sh*tcoins.

While you entered the world of digital currencies on the right side, the Bitcoin side, you end up finding a whole bunch of excuses to fight Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a Ponzi Scheme ... Bitcoin is an environmental disaster ... Bitcoin must leave the Proof-Of-Work ...

Since Bitcoin will never leave the Proof-Of-Work that makes it superior and unique, the founders of the Sh*tcoins projects you follow tell you that they have found a superior consensus algorithm that preserves the planet but centralizes their project and therefore makes it fragile. Oh no, they won't tell you this truth, which you will eventually figure out for yourself.

The problem is that you will understand this in a difficult moment. During a Bear Market then your Sh*tcoins will be close to zero and they will never see their value rise again. The founders will have taken care to transform their tokens into fiat currency... It seems that they didn't believe in the success of their project after all.

In other cases, the founders will have left with your money even faster. Finally, you have the example of the Terra Luna ecosystem which was a huge scam that ended up blowing up and leaving thousands of investors who wanted to believe in the promises of Do Kwon. But as you know, promises are only made to those who believe them.

You believed it, and you regret it.

Finally, you decide to go back to where you started: the Bitcoin revolution. You see that the price of Bitcoin is being impacted by a Bear Market, but in the end, Bitcoin is here to stay and is rising even stronger after each Bear Market. This is not the case with Sh*tcoins...

You're focusing more and more on the signal and making the right choice: to focus on the Bitcoin revolution, which is our best chance to take back the power of money by building a better world for most people in the future.

If you have read this article so far, you must have already understood what is the famous mistake you must avoid in order not to lose money and even worse time. This mistake is not to invest yourself fully in the study of Bitcoin. Don't look for a better Bitcoin, it doesn't exist. Bitcoin is already the next Bitcoin, if I may say so.

Just as there will not be the next Internet, there will not be the next Bitcoin. Like the Internet, Bitcoin is not perfect. But like the Internet, Bitcoin will evolve to meet the needs of its users. But at the pace necessary to preserve this revolution that is already changing millions of lives around the world.

So avoid shortcuts, and understand that patience is the key with Bitcoin, as it is with anything of value in life. You will thank yourself later for making this choice.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: