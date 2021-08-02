Don’t Listen to the Experts Saying Bitcoin Price Can Drop to $15K or Reach $100K. Do This Instead.

The price of Bitcoin is currently facing what is called a dead cat bounce and will soon fall to $20K and then $15K. This is not my opinion, but it is what Bitcoin Bears have been saying ever since the price of Bitcoin rebounded to around $40K.

Others will tell you that the price of Bitcoin can only go up from here and that it will reach $100,000 in the next few months.

I have to admit that I am in this second category of people. I even wrote an article recently listing 10 major reasons why the price of Bitcoin will reach $100K in the coming months.

No one can give you any guarantees on the price of Bitcoin

As I explained in my article, I have no guarantees to give you. In fact, I can't give you any, and neither can anyone else. Anyone who tells you otherwise is a liar. The truth is that this is just my personal opinion as I explain to you every time.

It's the same for every person you read or watch videos for.

No one can tell you what the price of Bitcoin will do in the short term. We all try to give you our view based on our personal view which is by definition biased. It is more or less biased depending on the person. Those who tell you that they only share an opinion are obviously less biased than others.

However, everyone is likely to be biased by their own interests.

Your interests are not necessarily the same as those who make these predictions

People who want to accumulate Bitcoin at a lower price will tell you that we are experiencing a dead cat bounce. Perhaps they are hoping to create some sort of self-fulfilling prophecy that will serve their interests.

In any case, you should not blindly listen to people who give you predictions for the price of Bitcoin. Instead, you should use everything you read or hear to form your own opinion on the matter.

When I share with you an article about why the price of Bitcoin will rise to $100K in the coming months, you should simply read my arguments and add them to your overall thinking.

Take each other's arguments, and then make up your own mind. Do your own technical analysis. It's not that hard to master these types of tools if you want to. In short, make the effort on your side so that you don't depend on anyone else exclusively.

Use each other's arguments to inform your own thought process

Great experts or gurus who are always right do not exist in life.

You are the only master of your destiny, because at the end of the day, never forget that it is your money that is at stake. If you blindly follow an expert and you get rekt, you will only have yourself to blame. You are the one who chose to blindly follow this expert.

Blindly following without checking yourself goes against what Bitcoin teaches you:

"Don't Trust, Verify".

Taking care of your money the best way possible is to verify everything before you decide. Then you can make the best decisions for your future regarding money.

Learning to make your own decisions will make all the difference to your Bitcoin journey

You will probably make mistakes, but we all make them at one time or another. The key is to use those mistakes to learn from them so that you can do better in the future. As you move forward, you'll quickly be able to forge your own destiny in the Bitcoin world.

Better yet, you'll be able to step back when you read articles announcing a Bitcoin price of $10K or $250K. Your knowledge and logical reasoning will allow you to position yourself to act in your own best interests.

I thought this reminder was necessary as I see more and more people making price predictions and some telling me in comments that I have no proof that Bitcoin will reach $100K.

As you understand, I have no proof of that, and I am only sharing my opinion on the subject with you. So this is a feeling that should only be used as food for your own thoughts on Bitcoin.

It is up to you to decide because you are the only one in charge of Bitcoin, whose main goal remains the same: to give you the power over your money and your life.

