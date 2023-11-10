If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

People frequently ask me what the best strategy is for taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

To these people, I try above all to make them understand that Bitcoin is much more than just another financial investment. When they tell me that AI is The Next Big Thing to invest in for big financial returns in the years to come, I stop them dead in their tracks.

AI will revolutionize our future, but AI can't be compared to Bitcoin. The scope of Bitcoin has nothing to do with that of AI.

Bitcoin is a multi-faceted revolution that has the potential to change the world of the future for the better. Of course, for this to happen, the people all around the world need to embrace the Bitcoin revolution and take 100% advantage of it.

If the general public simply buys Bitcoin indirectly via ETFs from BlackRock or Fidelity, which will eventually be approved by the SEC, they will never be able to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

Indeed, the general public will continue to be at the mercy of third parties. Bitcoin was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto to free you from these middlemen. To benefit from Bitcoin, you must hold the private keys associated with your Bitcoin.

Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin.

That said, people then say to me, “Okay Sylvain, but when is the best time to buy Bitcoin?”

Being a Bitcoiner whose aim is to encourage the construction of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system, I consider that the perfect time to buy Bitcoin is always now. Indeed, by buying Bitcoin, I'm sheltering the fruits of my labor from the current system. So for me, it's always a good decision.

Obviously, not everyone has the same strength of conviction as me, nor the same patience.

For these people, the DCA strategy followed by Michael J. Saylor since August 2020, which has enabled him to accumulate 158,400 BTC to date, is not enough. These people want more. They want to try and get closer to the impossible: predicting the price of Bitcoin, or more precisely, getting closer to the highs and lows of Bitcoin over each cycle so as to optimize their BTC purchases, and for some, their sales.

Because yes, some continue to sell Bitcoin against weak money like the US dollar. I don't understand the point of doing this personally, but everyone is free to make their own choices, as I often tell you.

Obviously, no one can predict the price of Bitcoin with any certainty. I've told you this over and over again. Anyone who tells you otherwise is a liar at best and a scammer at worst.

On the other hand, one tool has so far shown itself capable of telling you with great reliability the highs and lows of each 4-year Bitcoin cycle. This tool could be wrong one day, of course, but so far it's been extremely effective. So it's worth investigating.

You're probably thinking that a tool like this has to be paid for. But no!