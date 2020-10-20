Don't Blindly Follow the Masses, Another Way Is Possible With Bitcoin

A short message to change, but a very important message.

Many people mistakenly believe that the current monetary and financial system has always existed. Many believe that the failures of this system are inevitable.

Therefore, many blindly follow the masses thinking that the US dollar, which is at the heart of this system, is our only option.

In reality, the current monetary and financial system is very young since it was unilaterally instituted by Richard Nixon in August 1971 when he decided to put an end to the convertibility of the US dollar into gold.

This system must be seen as a failed experiment.

I speak of a failed experiment because, since the introduction of this system, inequalities of wealth and income have continued to grow in the world.

This system excludes a majority of people from the banking system, namely people living on the African continent or in other emerging countries.

This system gives an exorbitant privilege to the United States. Indeed, the U.S. dollar has been the world’s reserve currency for 100 years now. With the U.S. dollar at the center of the system, all other countries in the world pay for the standard of living of Americans and the success of their multinationals.

You have to stop blindly following the masses and think that this system is the right one.

The current system is dragging us all into a slow but sure generalized impoverishment.

Bitcoin is not without flaws, but it is our best solution for another way at this time. Buying Bitcoin means voting for a system that is more respectful of its users and offers the same opportunities to all.

Bitcoin is a real revolution, and if you haven’t already done so, you must make the effort to come and discover for yourself how Bitcoin responds to the shortcomings of the current monetary and financial system.

This is why I write about Bitcoin every day, and why I think all Bitcoiners have such an important role to play in better educating the general public about the importance of Bitcoin for the world of the future.

Once you have done so, I am pretty sure that you will buy Bitcoin and become a Bitcoin HODLer.

See you soon on the other side, the one where the hope for a better world in the future still exists.

More reading:

This story was first published on Voice.