Underneath its pixels of color and lines of code, the Web is more like the physical world than it seems. It has its main avenues, its well-kept businesses, and its popular agoras (Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, ...). But in its meanders, there is also an underworld fauna that shuns the crowd and prefers the discreet streets and secret passages.

It is this underworld that Andy Greenberg, an investigative journalist specializing in cybersecurity for Wired, and author of the book “Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency,” has been exploring for years.

Very soon after the 2009 creation of Bitcoin, this sharp-eyed investigator sensed that something big was going on. He began to write about the subject and watched closely as criminals seized on this strange tool that allows transactions to be made without revealing one's name. “The anonymous aspect was immediately intriguing. Was the underground economy and the Dark Web holding a new type of untraceable cash?”

What's more, authorities and states do not have the power to block exchanges taking place on the Blockchain - this is what is known as the uncensorable property of Bitcoin. A great asset for criminals. Untypical profiles will even enter the arena with Bitcoin.