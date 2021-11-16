Don’t Be Afraid When Bitcoin Crashes, Keep in Mind How Far We’ve Come and How Far We Still Have To Go

At the end of March 2021, I wrote an article explaining that the price of Bitcoin would crash again in the future. At the time, the price of Bitcoin was above $59K in a sideways consolidation and all indications were that the price of Bitcoin would exceed $60K with the prospect of Coinbase's IPO in the middle of April 2021.

This article earned me a lot of criticism from people telling me that I had no reason to say that, that this time things were different.

A few weeks later, China banned Bitcoin mining from its territory, and the price of Bitcoin crashed, losing almost $30K in a few days. The people who had criticized me a few weeks earlier were obviously no longer around to talk to me about this article written at the end of March 2021.

Others explained that this announcement from China was an exceptional and unpredictable event. I agree. No one could have foreseen such an announcement at such a time, not even me. However, the reason I was able to write such an article was that I understood what the Bitcoin market was all about.

Bitcoin is the only truly free market in the world

The Bitcoin market is a free market. The only truly free market in the world. Talking about Bitcoin price crashes when everything is smiling and Bitcoin is in a Bull Market does not make you very popular. Nevertheless, my role is not to be popular, but simply to share my opinions and ideas.